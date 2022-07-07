Our editors agree: these are the perfect shades for summer nails

With the weather being lovely and sunny, we’re itching to throw out dark, moody colours and welcome in bold, bright colours that help your summer holiday tan pop. Here, our Platinum editors share the shades they can’t get enough of for beautiful summer nails.

Ali Kirker, Editor

I love all things green and Nailberry’s Minty Fresh, £15, is one of my favourites this summer. It’s so flattering, fresh and pretty and it’s got a lovely high-shine finish – perfect for those summer days spent drinking cocktails with friends. £15, nailberry.co.uk

Adrianne, Features Editor

Hot Barbie pink is the shade this summer. After all the seriousness of the last few years, it’s dominating high street to runway for its fun, ‘I-don’t-take-myself-too-seriously’ vibe. This vegan-friendly formulation by Nail Kind , £8.95, would look stunning with a short squared-off nail. I’ll definitely be sporting it to go see Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie film next year.

Laura Mincher, Design Editor

I love this nail varnish because it’s very natural and breathable. Also, it’s a very versatile subtle shade that complements any outfit I wear.

Fancy some beauty discounts. Find out our favourite beauty buys at Aldi for under a fiver.