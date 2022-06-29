The best beauty buys at Aldi for under £5

When it comes to beauty, we often think that the pricier the product, the better quality, but these Aldi beauty buys are proving that’s not always true. These products can be found in the beauty aisle of your local Aldi, and most come under the £5 mark, too.

Lacura Hydrating Sun Spray, £3.99

This lightweight formula hydrates the skin while providing excellent UVA and UVB coverage. Plus, it moisturises skin to reduce fine lines. Beauty lovers on TikTok can’t get enough of it.

Lacura Healthy Glow Glycolic Toner, £2.99

Glycolic acid is great for our skin as we age as it can firm skin, minimise fine lines and wrinkles and stimulate collagen production. Used under moisturiser it can be a lovely boost to skin in the morning and evening. Simply put some drops on a cotton pad and swipe over face after cleansing, allow to dry, then moisturise. Pop this Lacura Healthy Glow Glycolic Toner in your trolley (it’s less than £3!) and brighten and tone in one fell swoop. It’s a great dupe for the Pixi Glow Tonic, at less than half the price.

Lacura Cream 50 Shade 2, £3.99

This CC (colour correcting) cream offers flawless coverage and will cancel out redness and pigmentation, plus it has SPF 50 to protect your skin against sun damage this summer. It’s dermatologically tested, too, so perfect for sensitive complexions.

Lacura Original Hot Cloth Cleanser, £2.99

This hot cloth cleanser is applied to dry skin and then gently massaged in and removed with a (muslin, preferably!) cloth, which helps to clean out pores and properly get all of the make-up and grime of the day off. The vegan-friendly formula is dermatologically-tested and one of the quickest way to take make-up off. We love the soothing effect it gives skin, and it doesn’t leave that nasty tight feeling you get with some cleansers.

Hotel Collection Paradise Bergamot, Amber & Vanilla Scented Handwash, £1.69

Looking suspiciously familiar to one of the country’s most beloved toiletries and candle companies (cough, White Company, cough), this soap is a fraction of the price, but still maxes out on delicious scent. For nearly £1.50, you can’t go wrong. They also offer matching hand lotions, so you can cleanse and moisturise together.

Here are some other Aldi beauty buys that people have been loving online…

