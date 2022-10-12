 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Uncategorised

4 key wardrobe staples for autumn

Alison Graves Wed 10/2022

 

We know you lovely fashion-conscious lot are looking for inspiration for your autumn and winter wardrobe pieces.

An analysis of Google Trends data shows searches for autumn outfits have increased by 160%, womens’ autumn fashion by 40%, autumn fashion 2022 by 180% and autumn clothes women by 100%.

With this in mind, luxury cashmere brand N.Peal has the inside scoop on the essential pieces to carry you into colder months with a bang.

 

Blazers

We can never have enough blazers, which are the go-to-fall clothing piece this year. Wear over a simple top or jumper if you want to add more layers to keep you warm and don’t be afraid of a splash of colour. They don’t have to be office wear only.

 

Knitwear

You can look fantastic and be comfy this season by choosing knitwear. Whatever your style, there are cardigans, jumper dresses, two-pieces and statement jumpers everywhere.

 

Cashmere

If you want to add a sense of luxury to your wardrobe, opt for a cashmere piece this autumn. Known for its softness, unrivalled warmth and durability, this high-quality fabric is essential for maximum comfort and will become a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

 

Colours

Autumn 2022 is the season for embracing colours. Vibrant pinks, blues, greens and purples are amongst some of the emerging colours for this time of year. Although they’re not typically thought of as Autumnal tones, these colours are universally flattering and are expected to be seen on everyone.

