You need to try these new beauty buys

It seems like there’s always a brand new beauty release promising snake oil level benefits…. “This cream can magic away all your wrinkles!”. Yeah, right. But there are some products out there that do follow up on the claims they make. The below are our three favourites of the week, from high-end to budget Boots buys, there’s something for all skin types and budgets. Win, win.

Kiehl’s Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum, £68

This clinically-tested formula claims to penetrate up to 15 surface layers deep to begin accelerating skin surface turnover, visibly improving skin’s appearance in as early as five days. Having thoroughly tested out Kiehl’s other retinol products, our Features Editor, Adrianne Webster, says: “Kiehl’s always brings it out the bag with their actives. I’m really excited about trying this new serum out. My all-time favourite retinol is Kiehl’s Retinol Skin Renewing Serum for its glow-inducing benefits, so this one will definitely be going in my basket, too.”

This latest serum features a cutting-edge ‘fast-release’ delivery system that contains 0.3% pure retinol to reveal a more revitalised, youthful-looking complexion.

Q+A Ceramide Barrier Defence Face Cream, £12

With the weather soon turning colder as autumn rolls in, we’re turning our attentions to restorative and protecting beauty products. This face cream by Q+A promises to protect your skin barrier. This is important as our skin barriers can be damaged by everything from hot weather to cold weather to using too many harsh ingredients. Using nourishing products like this cream, full of hydrating grape seed oil and jojoba, plus brightening pineapple enzymes, can help protect our skin from day-to-day life and reinject some key moisture.

It’s 100% recyclable and made from natural ingredients, too.

Aesop Eidesis Eau de Parfum, £140

We’re very excited about this new scent from Aesop, launching on Sep 12th. Borrowing symbolism from the Greek myth of Narcissus, Eidesis fuses florals with an earthy, woody base. The fragrance is blended with elegant, fresh top notes of petitgrain and black pepper, combined with hedione. The heart notes combine spice, incense and wood through cumin, cedar and frankincense.

Aesop’s fragrance partner, Barnabe Fillion, says of the new scent: “A smell, whether in the air, on our skin, or on our clothes, creates a world within our world that is both physical and imagined—a phenomenon that blurs the boundaries of past and present, real and unreal, here and there. A window into nature, so to speak, one that invites a dialogue with surroundings that we inhabit but often overlook.”