The beauty releases we’re most excited about

Discover the latest in the beauty world in August, as we deep dive into the latest make-up, haircare and skincare releases you will love.

Give them some lip

Looking for the latest in lip care? This hydrating and plumping lip gloss comes with a high shine, without that shimmery finish so you can wear it in even the windiest of days. As it’s highly pigmented, you only need a single sweep to get the full effect. It comes in a variety of shades, but we think Luxor is our favourite.

Gloss Lip, £19, Emolyne

Hair we come

Haircare that’s good for the plane while making our treses look better than ever is what we’re all looking for. Enter Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty — the new range from the mega hair brand. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable. We’re partial to the Smooth range, that’s great for textured, frizz-prone hair but there’s four to choose from to find your ideal range.

Anti-Frizz Shampoo, £20.95, Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty

Barely there beauty

Calling all Chanel Beauty fans — do we have some news for you! The brand have launched two new products ideal for the perfect everyday make-up look. Say hello to Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch, available in 16 shades. This skin tint can be applied like a concealer for targeted correction or as a foundation. To apply, simply blend the formula on the back of your hand before applying and it will gentle buff away to appearance of visible pores, redness and dark circles.

Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch De Teint, £51, Chanel

All eyes on you

Its back and better than ever before — say hello to the newest, updated Banana Bright+ Eye Crème by Ole Henriksen. This new version is fragrance free and vegan (hello feel-good skincare), but it has Triple Vitamin C + Gold Complex for enhanced brightening and elasticity. Now that’s powerful stuff.

Banana Bright+ Eye Crème, £35, Ole Henriksen

Flower power

A gel-cream moisturiser that feels light on the skin, but works as hard as a thick moisturiser? Sign us up. This new release from Emma Hardie helps reduce inflammation and oiliness and provides hydration. With Egyptian & Sacred Lotus Flower to reduce oiliness and leave skin smooth and radiant, while Wild Indigo helps to break down cortisol production and help skin appear de-stressed, calm and even. Simply take a pea-sized amount and apply to face, neck and décolleté.

Lotus Flower Treatment Cream, £38, Emma Hardie