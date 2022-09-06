 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Style

The beauty releases we’re most excited about

Louise Ramsay Tue 09/2022
beauty

Discover the latest in the beauty world in August, as we deep dive into the latest make-up, haircare and skincare releases you will love.

beauty

Give them some lip

Looking for the latest in lip care? This hydrating and plumping lip gloss comes with a high shine, without that shimmery finish so you can wear it in even the windiest of days. As it’s highly pigmented, you only need a single sweep to get the full effect. It comes in a variety of shades, but we think Luxor is our favourite.

Gloss Lip, £19, Emolyne

Hair we come

Haircare that’s good for the plane while making our treses look better than ever is what we’re all looking for. Enter Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty — the new range from the mega hair brand. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable. We’re partial to the Smooth range, that’s great for textured, frizz-prone hair but there’s four to choose from to find your ideal range.

Anti-Frizz Shampoo, £20.95, Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty

Barely there beauty

Calling all Chanel Beauty fans — do we have some news for you! The brand have launched two new products ideal for the perfect everyday make-up look. Say hello to Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch, available in 16 shades. This skin tint can be applied like a concealer for targeted correction or as a foundation. To apply, simply blend the formula on the back of your hand before applying and it will gentle buff away to appearance of visible pores, redness and dark circles.

Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch De Teint, £51, Chanel

All eyes on you

beauty

Its back and better than ever before — say hello to the newest, updated Banana Bright+ Eye Crème by Ole Henriksen. This new version is fragrance free and vegan (hello feel-good skincare), but it has Triple Vitamin C + Gold Complex for enhanced brightening and elasticity. Now that’s powerful stuff.

Banana Bright+ Eye Crème, £35, Ole Henriksen

 

Flower power

beauty

A gel-cream moisturiser that feels light on the skin, but works as hard as a thick moisturiser? Sign us up. This new release from Emma Hardie helps reduce inflammation and oiliness and provides hydration. With Egyptian & Sacred Lotus Flower to reduce oiliness and leave skin smooth and radiant, while Wild Indigo helps to break down cortisol production and help skin appear de-stressed, calm and even. Simply take a pea-sized amount and apply to face, neck and décolleté.

Lotus Flower Treatment Cream, £38, Emma Hardie

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

Entertainment

Our midweek faves

A small selection of the best things catching our eye and getting us through the week with ease. Here’s what we’re…

beauty
Style

The beauty releases we’re most excited about

Discover the latest in the beauty world in August, as we deep dive into the latest make-up, haircare and skincare releases…

Entertainment

The week ahead

We turn our heads to all the lovely things that are top of our must-buy, must-see and must-eat in this coming…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close