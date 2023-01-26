Our fashion and beauty picks of the week

January… it’s not very exciting, is it? And if you’re anything like us, you’ll have found yourself ordering yourself a little treat here or there to have something to look forward to. We admit it, we’re doing a lot of online shopping at the moment. Which is why we feel more than qualified to share our favourite fashion and beauty picks to look out for this month. Enjoy!

Midnight Recovery Concentrate, £57, Kiehl’s

A serum that’s developed a cult following for a reason, this concentrate incorporates plant and flower oils to leave skin smooth and radiant in the morning. It’s the perfect kind of skincare for if you’re lazy like us – it works while you sleep.

Oversized Mock Neck Striped Jumper, £85, & Other Stories

Using a responsible wool blend, this is the perfect Breton stripe jumper to see you through those chilly transitional days as winter moves into early spring. Pair with a cool pair of jeans, some chunky boots and a classic beige trench coat and you’re all set. Chic and timeless.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texture Mist, £12, Cult Beauty

Sexy, tousled locks at the spray of a can? You’re sorted with this product by hair wizard and icon of the industry, Sam McKnight. His signature ‘done, but undone’ style can be easily achieved with this texturising mist. Simply brush hair through, and spritz through the crown, mid-lengths and ends.

Cropped flared jeans, £29.99, Zara

A cropped jean is all the rage right now, and this pair by Zara offer the added edge of a ‘distressed’ hem for added cool points. These would look fab with a pair of cool trainers or a slingback heel.

Michael Kors bag, £45, Vestiaire Collective

We found this leather, crossbody bag (still in great condition) on second-hand luxury goods site, Vestiaire Collective. In the age of sustainability, we’re turning our attentions to ways to shop that lessen our effect environment. This Michael Kors bag is a steal and great for the planet. Win, win!

Birkenstock Arizona Sheepskin Slippers, £130, Toast

Love them or hate them, Birkenstocks are still reigning supreme. These sheepskin sandals from Toast are that rare, yet fabulous combination; comfy, cosy and stylish.