How to wear this viral TikTok fashion trend

There’s an everlasting allure to having minimalist pieces in your wardrobe. They’re so easy to wear, versatile and make great ‘building block’ items. Well, the new viral TikTok fashion trend is all about ‘vanilla girl’; cosy creams, beiges and minimalist pieces that are comfortable and stylish. An elevated way to wear loungewear, if you will!

And it’s clear this trend is set to stick around, as online personal styling service Stitch Fix UK has reported an increase in womenswear requests for the aesthetic’s closet staples (1st October vs. 1st January):

Cosy (+33%)

Cream (+20%)

Beige (+6%)

Minimalist (+184%)

Leggings (+64%)

Ugg boots (+122%)*

*Note: Stitch Fix has no affiliation with UGG and does not stock the brand in its inventory.

Here are our favourite ‘vanilla girl’ viral TikTok fashion trend pieces that are super-wearable…

Rib knit top, £19.99, H&M

The sweetheart neckline detail means this top can be dressed up or down depending on what you pair it with. We’d go with a pair of light denim jeans and gold statement jewellery.

Tote, £9, Primark

The perfect minimalist shopping tote for on-the-go errands and days out.

Jumper, £59.50, Oliver Bonas

A cosy knit jumper that’s perfect for chilly winter days and for layering under heavier coats or jackets.

Trousers, £24.99, H&M

Tailored trousers add elevated style to any look. Team with the roll-neck sweater from Oliver Bonas above, or add a nice top for a night out.