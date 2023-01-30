 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
How to wear this viral TikTok fashion trend

adriannewebster Mon 01/2023

There’s an everlasting allure to having minimalist pieces in your wardrobe. They’re so easy to wear, versatile and make great ‘building block’ items. Well, the new viral TikTok fashion trend is all about ‘vanilla girl’; cosy creams, beiges and minimalist pieces that are comfortable and stylish. An elevated way to wear loungewear, if you will!

And it’s clear this trend is set to stick around, as online personal styling service Stitch Fix UK has reported an increase in womenswear requests for the aesthetic’s closet staples (1st October vs. 1st January):

  • Cosy (+33%)
  • Cream (+20%)
  • Beige (+6%)
  • Minimalist  (+184%)
  • Leggings (+64%)
  • Ugg boots (+122%)*

*Note: Stitch Fix has no affiliation with UGG and does not stock the brand in its inventory. 

How to wear this viral TikTok fashion trend

