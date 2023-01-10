 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Homes & Gardens

Discover the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023

Louise Ramsay Tue 01/2023
Pantone

Pantone have announced their Colour of the Year 2023 – here’s how to incorporate it into your life, from interiors to fashion.

Every year, the Pantone Colour Institute announce a colour that will sum up the upcoming year. For 2023, Pantone’s Colour of the Year is Viva Magenta that vibrates with vim and vigour. In a statement, Pantone said it is “a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength. Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating colour whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative”.

Looking at the shade, you can see it is powerful and empowering. It’s a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement. As Pantone said, Viva Magenta “welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit. It is a colour that is audacious, full of wit and inclusive of all”.

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Colour Institute, said “In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.

“Rooted in the primordial, Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

Pantone

Dress, £27.99, New Look

Pantone

Bracelet, £18, Accessorize

Earrings, £65, Lily Blanche

Candlesticks, £160, Webb & Gray

Photo Credit: Rose & Grey

