These own-brand M&S perfume dupes smell like designer scents

While shopping in M&S the other day, I was smelling all the perfumes in the beauty section – as you do! – and came across the M&S own-brand scent Cool Vetiver that struck me as smelling exactly like Davidoff Cool Water. And for only £5 for a mini bottle? The value! The quality! I was then on a smelling mission to find other scents in their range that smelled like popular designer perfumes. Below is our list of M&S perfume dupes that smell just like fan favourite designer perfumes, for a fraction of the price. You’re very welcome.

For fans of: Paco Rabanne Lady Million, £69

This vegan-friendly formula is fresh, citrusy with notes of neroli and bergamot, with a musky drydown that creates an elegant scent – just the match for Paco Rabanne’s Lady Million.

M&S Cool Vetiver Eau De Toilette, £9.50

For fans of: Davidoff Cool Water, £36, or Lush Breath of God, £30

Another vegan-friendly formulation, this scent smells like a holiday by the beach with its sparkling citrus notes and earthy, grounding vetiver.

For fans of: Jo Malone Sea Salt and Wood Sage Cologne, £108, or Tom Ford Neroli Portofino, £178

With citrus top notes of neroli and mandarin and base tones of musky seasalt, this scent is perfect for fans of Jo Malone’s Sea Salt and Neroli perfume or Tom Ford Neroli Portofino.

M&S Amongst the Orange Groves Eau de Parfum, £15

For fans of: Armani Prive’s Orangerie Venise, £95

A sun-drenched scent that transports us to orange groves in the Mediterranean, this is an evocative, sunshiney perfume that will bring a smile to your face – especially in our dreary, British weather. This scent is also M&S’s most sustainable own brand perfume to date due to its fully recyclable carton made from 95% sugar.

M&S Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette, £9.50

For fans of: Byredo Rose of No Man’s Land, £127

A spicy and sweet mix of patchouli, vanilla, amber and orange blossom, paired with intoxicating jasmine makes this scent one of the best-loved M&S perfume dupes in their range. Fans say, “Lovely summery body spray. Great value for the price.” We agree!

