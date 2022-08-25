Now trending: Barbiecore pink

Say hello to ‘Barbiecore’, the fabulously pink style trend that’s taken over runways, our Instagram feeds and the high street. As the name suggests, it’s all about pink, and inspired by the 1959 Mattel doll. With the live-action Barbie film (directed by Greta Gerwig) being set to release next year, all pink everything has been seen on luxury brands from Valentino to Balenciaga, and is dominating at high street brands like Zara, H&M and Mango.

Sara Maggioni, head of womenswear at trend forecasting company WGSN (who predicted magenta-hued pink’s meteoric rise way back in May 2020), says: “The reason why this colour is thriving right now (and why we predicted it) is because it has an energising quality. It’s fun, bold [and] has a familiarity to it that isn’t inaccessible like other vibrant shades.” Amen to that!

Here are the must-have Barbiecore pieces we can’t get enough of.

Mango’s new ‘Think Pink‘ collection features everything from blazers, to high-waisted trousers, to maxi dresses in the season’s hottest shade. Team together in one complete look, like with this knit jumper and straight leg trousers for ultimate impact. Or go all-out with pink platforms and bag.

Sweater, £35.99

Straight suit trousers, £35.99

This Matalan coat nails the trend on a budget. For only £36, this wardrobe staple can dress up your look while being completely on-trend. Team with more pink pieces to go full-on Barbiecore, or with jeans and boots for a pared-back look.

Pink dress, £45, Roman Originals

This occasion dress is the perfect length for dancing the night away and the sleeveless design means you can keep cool in those late summer heatwaves. Pair with white heeled sandals for a sunny look.