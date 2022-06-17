6 seaside-inspired holiday fashion buys

Holiday season is upon us, and with it, the manic pre-holiday shopping. Here are some seaside-themed holiday fashion buys that we just can’t get enough of…

Cami top, £35, Monsoon

An easy piece that can be dressed up or down. Where with shorts during the day for a hint of pattern by the pool or at the beach, or with dressy trousers at night for going out to dinner.

Mini pearl bag, £38, Next

Okay, this mini bag might not hold a lot but how cute is it? Perfect for popping your lippy, phone and purse in. What else do you need?

Swimsuit, £35, Next

Tummy control, chest support and stylish design? This swimsuit ticks all the boxes.

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette, £99, Cult Beauty

Smell like a day by the ocean with this gorgeous perfume; fresh, subtle and the perfect summer holiday scent.

Tunic Dress, £65, Monsoon

We can’t get enough of this gorgeous blue and white print, and the design means you can stay fresh and breezy while wandering around on holiday. You’ll get Brownie points, too, as the fabric is made from certified renewable wood sources and made using eco-responsible production methods. It generates up to 50% lower emissions and water impact than traditional viscose, contributing to a cleaner environment. Win, win!

Arizona big buckle sandals in pearl white, £90, Birkenstock

Super comfy for a day of walking and nice enough to wear at night with a stylish dress or pair of trousers. We love this pearlescent colour, too.

