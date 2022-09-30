5 of the best boots to buy now

Put your best foot forward with our round-up of transitional best boots that will take you through autumn and beyond.

The waterproof Wexford from stylish countryside crossover brand Ariat, works as well in the mud as it does on the high street. The classic Chelsea boot styling is practical and comfortable, making it an autumn must-have for the city and beyond.

With its hand-stitched detailing and funky styling, this western-inspired Wesley boot from Free People comes in a vast array of colours, including Sky, shown here. Pair with a floaty midi dress for ultimate style points.

The classic 101 from iconic boot brand Dr Martens comes in plum, black and tan, and is forever on-trend, whatever the time of year. They look fabulous teamed with jeans, midi skirts, dresses – in fact, just about anything.

These limited edition, over-the-knee boots in Emerald Green suede are definitely on our lust list right now. Sophisticated, stylish and completely gorgeous, they come with a 7cm block heel and interchangeable tassels. Simply stunning.

Love a square toe? Then you’ll love these from Marks and Sparks. They’re easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that work with all your autumn faves. And the price is right, too. Love, love, love!

