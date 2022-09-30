 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Fashion & Beauty

5 of the best boots to buy now

suedando Fri 09/2022

Put your best foot forward with our round-up of transitional best boots that will take you through autumn and beyond.

Chelsea boots, £160, Ariat  

https://www.ariat.com/gb/en/10033941_192904498042.html?gclid=CjwKCAjwvNaYBhA3EiwACgndglRhp-gvg5UhsF8g_oxz3VqJA0lnj0xtpXTE02Hd7Ez90cq2miMw7xoCLuYQAvD_BwE&dwvar_WEXFORD__H2O__W__FOO_Size=9.5&dwvar_WEXFORD__H2O__W__FOO_color=WEATHERED_BROWN&dwvar_WEXFORD__H2O__W__FOO_width=B_Medium 

The waterproof Wexford from stylish countryside crossover brand Ariat, works as well in the mud as it does on the high street. The classic Chelsea boot styling is practical and comfortable, making it an autumn must-have for the city and beyond. 

 

Ankle boots, £268, Free People  

https://www.freepeople.com/uk/shop/we-the-free-wesley-ankle-boots/?color=045&countryCode=GB&gclid=CjwKCAjwvNaYBhA3EiwACgndguK-5Vxbbis6tqTOYd3de6bDTLyKqmwHdzl1Ndoxks1cF_Dwuxg-NRoCmDgQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&inventoryCountry=GB&size=US%209%20%2F%20EU%2039&type=REGULAR&quantity=1 

With its hand-stitched detailing and funky styling, this western-inspired Wesley boot from Free People comes in a vast array of colours, including Sky, shown here. Pair with a floaty midi dress for ultimate style points. 

Suede ankle boots, £169, Dr Martens  

https://www.drmartens.com/uk/en_gb/101-suede-ankle-boots/p/27428539 

The classic 101 from iconic boot brand Dr Martens comes in plum, black and tan, and is forever on-trend, whatever the time of year. They look fabulous teamed with jeans, midi skirts, dresses – in fact, just about anything.  

Amira boots, £445, Fairfax and Favor  

https://www.fairfaxandfavor.com/products/the-amira-emerald-green?variant=39419322105928&currency=GBP&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=google+shopping&gclid=CjwKCAjwvNaYBhA3EiwACgndgoDhMfyvrezmWraAoX1IH1p0XnP_rtCoGlt4dKeGZhHzlu7juu_XVxoC-PQQAvD_BwE 

These limited edition, over-the-knee boots in Emerald Green suede are definitely on our lust list right now. Sophisticated, stylish and completely gorgeous, they come with a 7cm block heel and interchangeable tassels. Simply stunning. 

Block heeled ankle boots, £45, M&S 

https://www.marksandspencer.com/block-heel-square-toe-ankle-boots/p/clp60526723?prevPage=srp 

Love a square toe? Then you’ll love these from Marks and Sparks. They’re easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that work with all your autumn faves. And the price is right, too. Love, love, love!  

  

Enjoy these on-trend boot buys? Read more style news here. https://www.platinum-mag.co.uk/category/style/ 

 

 

