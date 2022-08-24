4 surprising ways to keep cool at work

With record-breaking temperatures becoming a more frequent UK summertime normality, we take a look at what to wear to stay cool when you’re hard at work, whether that’s at home or in the office.

Wear more clothes!

It may sound odd but wearing more clothing on hot summery days can prevent you from working up a sweat. Avoid heavy layering with items like tights and thick jumpers of course and try adding some lighter layers into the mix. This will help to keep you protected from sun exposure and keep your skin shaded and cool.

Stay clear from dark clothing

If your dress code is strict on all black – you might want to skip to the last hack. But, if your workplace is lenient with colours, try opting for lighter coloured clothing pieces which will reflect heat and light. Black clothing will absorb sunlight and lock in heat so try to avoid dark colours if you can. Whites, creams and beiges are your safest bet for summery days, and they will help to keep you cool and sweat-free.

Wear your workout clothes

Don’t just wear your workout gear to the gym; try it out in the office. Most workout clothing is designed to keep you cool whilst enduring physical activity; therefore, the fabrics and linings of these pieces are often created in breathable, lightweight and airy fabrics. Not only will workout pieces keep you cool, but the athleisure trend is extremely popular, too.

Wear breathable fabrics

Cotton always a cooler option, but linen is also a solid trend which returns every summertime. Its textured weave will keep you feeling fresh all day, and while this lighter fabric absorbs the heat, the light colour will reflect most sunlight anyway. Cotton is also a staple in every wardrobe, so if linen isn’t something you want to venture into, a cotton t-shirt or dress will do the job perfectly.

Visit karenmillen.com for a fabulous selection of ideas for your summer wardrobe. Keeping cool has never looked so hot!