8 summer dresses to beat the heatwave

With temperatures set to soar, we show you the best summer dresses to wear this heatwave. Stay cool while looking fabulous.

Dress, £69, COS

The bows on the back adds extra style points, while the loose fabric is ideal for a heatwave.

Dress, £79.99, Zara

Evoke holiday-vibes with this stylish number.

Dress, £218, Reformation

Linen is your best friend all heatwave long.

Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Dressing cool doesn’t mean dressing down. Inject some passion to the everyday with this scarlet wrap dress.

Dress, £19.99, H&M

Floaty and fabulous this heatwave.

Dress, £49.50, M&S

Feel powerful in pink for ideal day-to-night dressing. Plus, it’s made from cotton, making it breathable and suitable for sensitive skin.

Tunic, £79, Arket

Tunics are ideal for summer. Pair this with brown sandals and a straw bag.

Dress, £99, Phase Eight

The shape of this dress will flatter every figure.