 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Style

8 summer dresses to beat the heatwave

Louise Ramsay Fri 07/2022

With temperatures set to soar, we show you the best summer dresses to wear this heatwave. Stay cool while looking fabulous.

Dress, £69, COS

Dress, £69, COS

The bows on the back adds extra style points, while the loose fabric is ideal for a heatwave.

heatwave

Dress, £79.99, Zara

Evoke holiday-vibes with this stylish number.

heatwave

Dress, £218, Reformation

Linen is your best friend all heatwave long.

Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Dressing cool doesn’t mean dressing down. Inject some passion to the everyday with this scarlet wrap dress.

Dress, £19.99, H&M

Floaty and fabulous this heatwave.

Dress, £49.50, M&S

Feel powerful in pink for ideal day-to-night dressing. Plus, it’s made from cotton, making it breathable and suitable for sensitive skin.

Tunic, £79, Arket

Tunics are ideal for summer. Pair this with brown sandals and a straw bag.

Dress, £99, Phase Eight

The shape of this dress will flatter every figure.

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

Style

8 summer dresses to beat the heatwave

With temperatures set to soar, we show you the best summer dresses to wear this heatwave. Stay cool while looking fabulous.…

insomnia
Health

Biggest insomnia breakthrough announced

As scientists discover two of the most effective drugs to treat insomnia yet, Platinum takes a look at the hacks that…

heatwave
Food & Drink

4 coffee cocktails ideal for the heatwave

Cool down this heatwave with delightful coffee flavoured summer cocktails. As the UK basks in a sizzling high-summer heatwave, Drambuie’s mixologist…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close