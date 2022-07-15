8 summer dresses to beat the heatwave

With temperatures set to soar, we show you the best summer dresses to wear this heatwave. Stay cool while looking fabulous.
Dress, £69, COS
The bows on the back adds extra style points, while the loose fabric is ideal for a heatwave.
Dress, £79.99, Zara
Evoke holiday-vibes with this stylish number.
Dress, £218, Reformation
Linen is your best friend all heatwave long.
Dress, £95, & Other Stories
Dressing cool doesn’t mean dressing down. Inject some passion to the everyday with this scarlet wrap dress.
Dress, £19.99, H&M
Floaty and fabulous this heatwave.
Dress, £49.50, M&S
Feel powerful in pink for ideal day-to-night dressing. Plus, it’s made from cotton, making it breathable and suitable for sensitive skin.
Tunic, £79, Arket
Tunics are ideal for summer. Pair this with brown sandals and a straw bag.
Dress, £99, Phase Eight
The shape of this dress will flatter every figure.