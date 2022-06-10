8 of the best summer dresses out there this month

Summer dresses are the fail-safe style saviour for any occasion. Here are eight that we love.

Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Red summer dresses are always a good idea for summer.

Dress, £49.99, Zara

Pair with white trainers and a straw bag.

Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

We love how this cinches in your waist and flatters your figure.

Linen dress, £150, Boden

If summer holidays was an item. This dress just makes you want to book a getaway, doesn’t it?

Dress, £49.99, Mango

From garden party to summer soiree, this dress can do it all. Wear with simple, dangling earrings and strappy heels.

Dress, £49.99, Zara

Summer dresses that mimics a tablecloth is always a winner in our eyes. Like a refined, elegant version of cottagecore for clothing.

Dress, £79, Cos

We think if you pair this with a gorgeous café, sitting outside in the sun, with a glass of Provence rose then you’re winning the summer season.

Dress, £119, Massimo Dutti

The bold, rustic mosaic pattern of this dress is gorgeous. Slicked back hair and sandals is all you need.