 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Style

8 of the best summer dresses out there this month

Louise Ramsay Fri 06/2022

Summer dresses are the fail-safe style saviour for any occasion. Here are eight that we love.

summer dresses

Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Red summer dresses are always a good idea for summer.

Dress, £49.99, Zara

Pair with white trainers and a straw bag.

Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

We love how this cinches in your waist and flatters your figure.

Linen dress, £150, Boden

If summer holidays was an item. This dress just makes you want to book a getaway, doesn’t it?

summer dresses 2022

Dress, £49.99, Mango

From garden party to summer soiree, this dress can do it all. Wear with simple, dangling earrings and strappy heels.

Dress, £49.99, Zara

Summer dresses that mimics a tablecloth is always a winner in our eyes. Like a refined, elegant version of cottagecore for clothing.

summer dresses 2022

Dress, £79, Cos

We think if you pair this with a gorgeous café, sitting outside in the sun, with a glass of Provence rose then you’re winning the summer season.

summer dresses 2022

Dress, £119, Massimo Dutti

The bold, rustic mosaic pattern of this dress is gorgeous. Slicked back hair and sandals is all you need.

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

Style

8 of the best summer dresses out there this month

Summer dresses are the fail-safe style saviour for any occasion. Here are eight that we love. Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress,…

Food & Drink

3 delicious recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day

It’s World Chocolate Day on 7th July so why not celebrate with this yummy, yet easy to make, baking recipes. Celebrate…

summer reads 2022
Uncategorised

The 10 best summer reads for 2022

Platinum pulls together the best summer reads 2022 for a season of literature, from thrillers to affecting real-life stories you won’t…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close