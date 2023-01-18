 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Style

5 women share their fashionable street style

Louise Ramsay Wed 01/2023
Street style

Stylish women on the street and Instagram share their fashionable street style looks with Platinum.

Photographed by Kate Lindeman

Street style

Marjorie, 83

“I love the colour blue, I find it vibrant yet soothing and flattering as we get older.”

My style is… vibrant and bright

street style

Gunja, 56

“I like edgy clothes, unusual clothes. I like to dress in what makes me happy.”

My style is… individual and fabulous

Vicky, 52

“Keep it simple and can’t go wrong in a pair of skinny jeans.”

My style is… understated and polished

street style

Noreen, 54

“I like to wear smart casual and I always find great things in M&S and TK Maxx.”

My style is… Monochromatic magic

Anne, 70

“My three daughters are my style inspirations.”

My street style is… Pop of colour

