5 women share their fashionable street style

Stylish women on the street and Instagram share their fashionable street style looks with Platinum.
Photographed by Kate Lindeman
Marjorie, 83
“I love the colour blue, I find it vibrant yet soothing and flattering as we get older.”
My style is… vibrant and bright
Gunja, 56
“I like edgy clothes, unusual clothes. I like to dress in what makes me happy.”
My style is… individual and fabulous
Vicky, 52
“Keep it simple and can’t go wrong in a pair of skinny jeans.”
My style is… understated and polished
Noreen, 54
“I like to wear smart casual and I always find great things in M&S and TK Maxx.”
My style is… Monochromatic magic
Anne, 70
“My three daughters are my style inspirations.”
My street style is… Pop of colour