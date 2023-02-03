 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Style

5 things to know about ferulic acid

Louise Ramsay Fri 02/2023

The powerful antioxidant is making waves as the next big skincare ingredient to use. Get the low-down on ferulic acid in five steps.

It makes vitamin C work harder

A 2005 study suggests that ferulic acid has the potential to offer twice the amount of photo-protection when combined with vitamins C and E. It’s thought to help stabilize vitamin C, while also increasing its photo-protection (we love a product that multitasks!). Photo-protection refers to something’s ability to minimize sun damage. The study’s authors also note that such antioxidant combinations could reduce someone’s risk of future photo-aging and, possibly, skin cancer –but these effects aren’t fully understood yet.

Reduces the formation of brown spots

Pollution and radiation cause an increase in pigmentary alteration—like sunspots—and it works to shield the skin from that effect. It reduces tyrosinase activity by directly binding to the enzyme tyrosinase, so it functions as an anti-pigment agent, which means your risk of brown spots could be reduced. Win, win!

Decreases uneven skin tone by redness

Pollution and radiation cause an increase in blood vessel formation in the skin (which leads to redness) and ferulic acid works to shield the skin. What’s more, antioxidants like ferulic acid have anti-inflammatory properties, so you can reduce redness and inflammation with every application.

Ups your SPF in just one application

Some research has shown that when ferulic acid is combined with vitamins C and E, it can make your SPF eight times (yes, eight!) more powerful. For those looking to protect their skin from the rays while they’re off fulfilling their wanderlust dreams, this could be a major help.

Where can I find it naturally?

Ferulic acid is a plant-based antioxidant primarily used in anti-aging skin care products. It’s naturally found in a variety of foods, including bran, oats, rice, eggplant, citrus and apple seeds. But since it works so well with vitamin C and E, we’re reluctant to part them, so be sure to incorporate a product with ferulic acid into your skincare routine and watch your skin glow.

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

People

8 dating terms you need to know

The quest for love can be long and fraught, but we’ve got you covered. These are the dating terms you need…

Style

5 things to know about ferulic acid

The powerful antioxidant is making waves as the next big skincare ingredient to use. Get the low-down on ferulic acid in…

People

Would you only date younger men?

A US study has found that more older women date younger men. Would you?   There was a time not so long ago…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close