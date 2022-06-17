 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Style

5 of the best scalp scrubs to try now

Louise Ramsay Fri 06/2022

Platinum puts forth the case for scalp care to be part of your self-care routine with five of the best scalp scrubs to try now.

We all know the importance of body scrubs — just one session and your skin already looks and feels softer, glowing, and beautiful. So why wouldn’t we extend this practise of self-are to our scalps? Think about it this way — each time we style our hair or spray it with dry shampoo, we’re leading to a product build up. Add in the summer with SPFs and heat sprays and suddenly, it makes sense that we would scrub our scalps.

Benefits to regularly using scalp scrubs once a week:

  • Exfoliates and removes dead skin cells
  • Boosts circulation and blood flow
  • Encourages hair growth
  • Removes product build-up
  • Promotes stronger, healthier hair
  • Prevents dandruff

Here are five scalp scrubs we love:

scalp scrub

Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub, £17, NatureLab Tokyo

Combining aspects of Japanese beauty and the latest haircare technology, NatureLab believes that healthy hair begins at your scalp. With clean ingredients that are free of parabens, sulphates and more, this plant-based haircare line is never tested on animals and is environmentally conscious.

To dip your hair into NatureLab TOKOYO we recommend you try the Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub, great for those with a troublesome scalp, helping hair feel weightless and shiny.

Scalp and Body Scrub in St Barts, £32, OUAI

We all know how popular the OUAI is with celebrities and influencers alike — and that’s for good reason. Founded by Jen Atkin, who regularly works with the Kardashians, Gigi Hadid and more, the brand aims to add luxury into the twice-weekly hair wash. Their body and scalp scrub works to get rid of any product build up without leaving hair feeling greasy or heavy. What’s more, the St Barts scent is perfect for summer.

scalp scrub

Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, £14, Briogeo

A scrub that smells good while doing good? Sign us up! A blend of spearmint, peppermint and tea tree oil reduces irritation and inflammation, whilst leaving hair smelling fantastic. Whilst the charcoal balances and cools the scalp, leaving hair looking fresh, clean and shiny.

T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub, £31, Drunk Elephant

Using a blend of AHA and BHA acids, this scrub helps break down and dissolve any skin cells and styling product build up in five to ten minutes. The granules are very fine, so it may take more than one shampoo to wash it out, but reviewers love how well it combats a dry, itchy scalp. The brand’s CEO said, “Skin is skin – and whether we call it the scalp or the eye area or the legs, it can only function at its healthiest when it’s treated with smart, nourishing, skin-compatible ingredients. All skin deserves to be respected with ingredients it can get along with.”

scalp scrub

Clean Rinse Clarifying Glycolic + Salicylic Scalp Serum, £42, Sunday Riley

Looking for a scalp scrub that makes the whole experience easier to dig deep? Say hello to this treatment from Sunday Riley, with an expert nozzle helping you reach every area. Simply section hair and apply the formula to your head, massage in and then rinse off.

 

 

 

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

Fashion & Beauty

6 seaside-inspired holiday fashion buys

Holiday season is upon us, and with it, the manic pre-holiday shopping. Here are some seaside-themed holiday fashion buys that we…

People

A day in the life: Jo Fairley

Jo Fairley is one of the UK’s leading serial entrepreneurs, co-founder of Green & Black’s chocolate, author of many best-selling beauty…

Style

4 stylish and shaping swimwear to try now

Discover the key styling tricks to helping you look and feel fabulous with shaping swimwear. Whether you’re on the beach or…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close