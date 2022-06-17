5 of the best scalp scrubs to try now

Platinum puts forth the case for scalp care to be part of your self-care routine with five of the best scalp scrubs to try now.

We all know the importance of body scrubs — just one session and your skin already looks and feels softer, glowing, and beautiful. So why wouldn’t we extend this practise of self-are to our scalps? Think about it this way — each time we style our hair or spray it with dry shampoo, we’re leading to a product build up. Add in the summer with SPFs and heat sprays and suddenly, it makes sense that we would scrub our scalps.

Benefits to regularly using scalp scrubs once a week:

Exfoliates and removes dead skin cells

Boosts circulation and blood flow

Encourages hair growth

Removes product build-up

Promotes stronger, healthier hair

Prevents dandruff

Here are five scalp scrubs we love:

Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub, £17, NatureLab Tokyo

Combining aspects of Japanese beauty and the latest haircare technology, NatureLab believes that healthy hair begins at your scalp. With clean ingredients that are free of parabens, sulphates and more, this plant-based haircare line is never tested on animals and is environmentally conscious.

To dip your hair into NatureLab TOKOYO we recommend you try the Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub, great for those with a troublesome scalp, helping hair feel weightless and shiny.

Scalp and Body Scrub in St Barts, £32, OUAI

We all know how popular the OUAI is with celebrities and influencers alike — and that’s for good reason. Founded by Jen Atkin, who regularly works with the Kardashians, Gigi Hadid and more, the brand aims to add luxury into the twice-weekly hair wash. Their body and scalp scrub works to get rid of any product build up without leaving hair feeling greasy or heavy. What’s more, the St Barts scent is perfect for summer.

Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, £14, Briogeo

A scrub that smells good while doing good? Sign us up! A blend of spearmint, peppermint and tea tree oil reduces irritation and inflammation, whilst leaving hair smelling fantastic. Whilst the charcoal balances and cools the scalp, leaving hair looking fresh, clean and shiny.

T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub, £31, Drunk Elephant

Using a blend of AHA and BHA acids, this scrub helps break down and dissolve any skin cells and styling product build up in five to ten minutes. The granules are very fine, so it may take more than one shampoo to wash it out, but reviewers love how well it combats a dry, itchy scalp. The brand’s CEO said, “Skin is skin – and whether we call it the scalp or the eye area or the legs, it can only function at its healthiest when it’s treated with smart, nourishing, skin-compatible ingredients. All skin deserves to be respected with ingredients it can get along with.”

Clean Rinse Clarifying Glycolic + Salicylic Scalp Serum, £42, Sunday Riley

Looking for a scalp scrub that makes the whole experience easier to dig deep? Say hello to this treatment from Sunday Riley, with an expert nozzle helping you reach every area. Simply section hair and apply the formula to your head, massage in and then rinse off.