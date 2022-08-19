5 of the best cleansers to try right now

From balms to lotions and more, Platinum shares the best cleansers on the market right now.

Oat Cleansing Balm, £9.99, The Inkey List

Ideal for sensitive skin, this cleansing balm melts away make-up and soothes the skin thanks to oat kernel oil and colloidal oatmeal. It’s great as a transition skincare product as the weather gets colder, too. We advise massaging into skin and removing it with a cloth, but it can also be left on for ten minutes as a calming mask.

Creamy Jelly Cleanser, £9.99, Byoma

Looking to break down the daily dirt, grime and make-up, without damaging your skin barrier? Say hello to Byoma’s Creamy Jelly Cleanser. Thanks to its unique barrier boosting Tri-Ceramide Complex (ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids) plus antioxidant-rich liquorice root and green tea extracts to nourish while brightening and conditioning your skin. Plus its vegan and cruelty-free – win, win!

Hot Cloth Cleanser, £17, Liz Earle

Would it really be a cleanser round-up if we didn’t mention thee Liz Earle? With 135 awards and counting, the Hot Cloth Cleanser has a reputation as one of the best for a good reason. Enriched with cocoa butter to soften, smooth and moisturise, and rosemary, chamomile and eucalyptus to tone, soothe and purify – the rich, indulgent cream deeply cleanses.

Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel, £19, La Roche Posay

Made for oily and congested skin, this fresh, foaming gel cleanser helps cleanse away dirt and grime without affecting or striping the skins barriers. It’s great for sensitive skin. Plus, it can be used as a body wash too!

Soy Face Cleanser, £19, Fresh

This soothing water-based cleanser with natural ingredients that will whisk away everyday impurities and make-up. A formula of soy proteins, cucumber extract, rosewater, borage seed oil, mallow flower extract, and sunflower seed oil contribute to a deeply nourished and softened complexion.