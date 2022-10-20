5 beauty products that will give the glow

From shimmering body oils to glow-enhancing make-up, it’s never been easier to look your most radiant.

Wouldn’t we all love that dewy, lit-from-within glow to be our everyday look? There’s something so elegant yet effortless about it, as though you’ve just come from a heavenly facial and then danced the night away somewhere fabulous, like St Tropez. Well, we can dream! Achieving this look is much easier than you think; all you need is a few products and brilliant industry insider tips.

Beauty expert Karen J. Gerrard says to start with basics and aim for the smoothest base. “Exfoliate all over to remove dead skin cells, brighten dull skin and get a smoother finish from your products,” she says. “I like to use a wet exfoliating mitt in a circular motion with my favourite body wash. And always remember your heels!”

For your face, start every morning glowing with the Glowscreen SPF30, £32, Supergoop! It will add a golden shimmer to the skin and doubles as a fantastic daily SPF. Then try a glow illuminator after your primer such as the Hollywood Flawless Filter, £32, Charlotte Tilbury. Or you can add some liquid highlight to the arch of your brow and the cheekbones for a lifted appearance. We love the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Mesmerize, £21, Rare Beauty. Using a cream or liquid-based product like this helps you to blend it seamlessly into the skin without leaving a harsh line or ‘cakey’ texture to deal with.

Natalie Opara, founder of Opretty, advises, “Using shimmery products once the years are rolling by is quite tricky. You don’t want to go for anything too glittery as it will highlight texture, and powder isn’t always great as it tends to emphasise fine lines.

“Apply liquid highlighter – with a damp beauty sponge to maintain hydration – to the high points of the face. Pay attention to top of the cheekbones, centre of the bone and under the brow arch to help lift the eyes. By using a sponge rather than your hand, your minimising excess product while ensuring you get that gorgeous glow.”

Looking to glow from head-to-toe? Choose dry oils with a slight shimmer. “Use upward light strokes and massage the Golden Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, £29.50, NUXE into the legs. It can create a silk-stocking effect. Make sure your body moisturiser has fully dried before applying,” says Karen. “Dab a powder brush into the shimmer, tap to remove excess, then with one stroke swirl and sweep onto the high points of your body such as cheekbones, collarbones, décolletage and tops of shoulders.”

For a more muted glow, try a shimmer-based palette like the Nudegasm Face Palette, £60, Charlotte Tilbury, complete with shades that can double up as eyeshadows to keep your make-up bag light. For a subtle bronze glow, we love the Modern Bronzer, £31, Vieve as it has a dash of barely-there shimmer in its easy, buildable formula.