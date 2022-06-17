 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Style

4 stylish and shaping swimwear to try now

Louise Ramsay Fri 06/2022

Discover the key styling tricks to helping you look and feel fabulous with shaping swimwear.

Whether you’re on the beach or at the pool, feel full of confidence and style this summer with these swimwear, cover-ups and accessory ideas.

By the sea

Mediterranean blue and white looks are upgraded with accessories in natural textures and metallic.

swimwear

Shirt, £25, M&S

Sunglasses, £13.50, Accessorize

Sarong, £65, John Lewis

Sandals, £49, Monsoon

Swimsuit, £40, Pour Moi

Its hidden panel helps to sculpt your curves.

Citrus shades

Channel the zesty lemon and lime flavours that are synonymous with summer through your holiday fashion. Aim for lots of lemon yellow with bold green.

Swimsuit, £70, Boden

Ruched middle helps to define your waist.

Sunglasses, £24, Oliver Bonas

Bag, £22.99, Zara

Dress, £38, Next

Monochrome chic

What’s more classic than black and white? Add interest and texture through patterned accessories and keep the staples pared-back.

Dress, £79.50, Oliver Bonas

Belt, £50, Jigsaw

Sarong, £69, The White Company

Necklace, £24, Oliver Bonas

Swimsuit, £32.50, M&S

Added stretch for lasting comfort.

Poolside glamour

Hot pink and orange pairs up to create retro holiday glam. Think WWSLW: What would Sophia Loren wear?

Mules, £90, Dune London

Bag, £75, Boden

Swimsuit, £99.95, Madeleine

Kimono, £36, Pour Moi

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

Fashion & Beauty

6 seaside-inspired holiday fashion buys

Holiday season is upon us, and with it, the manic pre-holiday shopping. Here are some seaside-themed holiday fashion buys that we…

People

A day in the life: Jo Fairley

Jo Fairley is one of the UK’s leading serial entrepreneurs, co-founder of Green & Black’s chocolate, author of many best-selling beauty…

Style

4 stylish and shaping swimwear to try now

Discover the key styling tricks to helping you look and feel fabulous with shaping swimwear. Whether you’re on the beach or…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close