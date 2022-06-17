4 stylish and shaping swimwear to try now

Discover the key styling tricks to helping you look and feel fabulous with shaping swimwear.
Whether you’re on the beach or at the pool, feel full of confidence and style this summer with these swimwear, cover-ups and accessory ideas.
By the sea
Mediterranean blue and white looks are upgraded with accessories in natural textures and metallic.
Shirt, £25, M&S
Sunglasses, £13.50, Accessorize
Sarong, £65, John Lewis
Sandals, £49, Monsoon
Swimsuit, £40, Pour Moi
Its hidden panel helps to sculpt your curves.
Citrus shades
Channel the zesty lemon and lime flavours that are synonymous with summer through your holiday fashion. Aim for lots of lemon yellow with bold green.
Swimsuit, £70, Boden
Ruched middle helps to define your waist.
Sunglasses, £24, Oliver Bonas
Bag, £22.99, Zara
Dress, £38, Next
Monochrome chic
What’s more classic than black and white? Add interest and texture through patterned accessories and keep the staples pared-back.
Dress, £79.50, Oliver Bonas
Belt, £50, Jigsaw
Sarong, £69, The White Company
Necklace, £24, Oliver Bonas
Swimsuit, £32.50, M&S
Added stretch for lasting comfort.
Poolside glamour
Hot pink and orange pairs up to create retro holiday glam. Think WWSLW: What would Sophia Loren wear?
Mules, £90, Dune London
Bag, £75, Boden
Swimsuit, £99.95, Madeleine
Kimono, £36, Pour Moi