4 stylish and shaping swimwear to try now

Discover the key styling tricks to helping you look and feel fabulous with shaping swimwear.

Whether you’re on the beach or at the pool, feel full of confidence and style this summer with these swimwear, cover-ups and accessory ideas.

By the sea

Mediterranean blue and white looks are upgraded with accessories in natural textures and metallic.

Shirt, £25, M&S

Sunglasses, £13.50, Accessorize

Sarong, £65, John Lewis

Sandals, £49, Monsoon

Swimsuit, £40, Pour Moi

Its hidden panel helps to sculpt your curves.

Citrus shades

Channel the zesty lemon and lime flavours that are synonymous with summer through your holiday fashion. Aim for lots of lemon yellow with bold green.

Swimsuit, £70, Boden

Ruched middle helps to define your waist.

Sunglasses, £24, Oliver Bonas

Bag, £22.99, Zara

Dress, £38, Next

Monochrome chic

What’s more classic than black and white? Add interest and texture through patterned accessories and keep the staples pared-back.

Dress, £79.50, Oliver Bonas

Belt, £50, Jigsaw

Sarong, £69, The White Company

Necklace, £24, Oliver Bonas

Swimsuit, £32.50, M&S

Added stretch for lasting comfort.

Poolside glamour

Hot pink and orange pairs up to create retro holiday glam. Think WWSLW: What would Sophia Loren wear?

Mules, £90, Dune London

Bag, £75, Boden

Swimsuit, £99.95, Madeleine

Kimono, £36, Pour Moi