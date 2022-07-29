Shania Twain — Everything to know about her documentary

A documentary focusing on the life of Shania Twain, called Not Just a Girl, has arrived on Netflix this week.

Let’s go, girls! Global icon Shania Twain stars in a brand-new documentary about her life and career, covering chart-topping, and heart-breaking, moments in the star’s life.

Shania, who at one point in time was told that ‘she would be hated by women,’ has been in the spotlight since the early 1990s, when she released her first album. Fast forward three decades and the Canadian superstar, now 56, is at the centre of a much-anticipated Netflix production all about her.

Not Just a Girl, the title of the Netflix documentary is an ode to one of Shania’s own songs by the same name. A new album has been released in honour of the documentary.

The star said, “I can’t wait to hear what you all think… honestly a bit nervous! Thank you for everything.”

Fans can expect Shania herself to open up about her childhood in Timmins, Ontario, how she took inspiration from the story of Dolly Patron, her marriage and eventual divorce from producer Robert “Mutt” Lange. It also charts her second marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud, her studio work and her struggle with Lyme disease, which she was first diagnosed with in 2003.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” Shania says in the trailer. The singer has suffered from vocal cord struggles first contracting Lyme disease. “I thought I’d love my voice forever, I thought that was it.”

Fellow celebrities appear in the trailer, each one discussing the ways in which Shania changed country music.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” Lionel Richie says in the clip. “She was that trailblazer.”

The production will also touch upon Shania’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community, with celebrities like Orville Peck talking about how the artist influenced more than just the music world.

“Shania Twain shifted culture,” says Orville. “She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid.”

Commenting on the upcoming release of Not Just a Girl, music journalist Eve Barlow noted that the artist “brought a rebellious spirit to the genre that hadn’t existed for a couple of decades.”

Check out the trailer below: