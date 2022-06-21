 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
People

Dame Kelly Holmes comes out: “I’m finally free”

adriannewebster Tue 06/2022

Dame Kelly Holmes, Olympic gold winner, has come out as gay after 34 years, saying “I’m finally free”. Having been out privately to family and friends for some time, a scary brush with Covid made her realise life is short and it prompted her to come out publicly to show the world her “real self”.

Kelly Holmes on the This Morning sofa, Tuesday 21st June.

The 52-year-old told The Sunday Mirror,  “There have been lots of dark times where I wished I could scream that I am gay – but I couldn’t. I needed to do this now, for me. It was my decision. I’m nervous about saying it. I feel like I’m going to explode with excitement.”

She realised she was attracted to women when she was 17, when she joined the Women’s Royal Army Corps. A fellow soldier had kissed her and, as Kelly told The Mirror: “I realised I must be gay then, because it felt good. It felt more natural, I felt comfortable.” On telling her stepdad, who she’d always considered her father, she says, “I said I met a girl and I don’t know what to do. I was confused and a bit scared of what it meant and nervous to tell him. But he accepted it straight away.”

She came out to the rest of her family in 1997, who were all supportive, and yesterday shared the news with the rest of the world to much acceptance and celebration. See her talk about it below with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Kelly, we applaud and support you.

 

