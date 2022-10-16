Top skincare products for your menopause journey

It’s time to talk about menopausal skin

For far too long, menopause has been a taboo word. For years, women and people with ovaries suffered in silence and shame through menopause. But now with the advancement of medicine and wellness, menopause doesn’t need to be a shameful subject.

Over half (56%) of women didn’t realise they were in the peri/menopause and almost half (49%) said the symptoms started much earlier than they were expecting. That said, 63% had an ‘aha’ moment when they realised the symptoms they’d experienced were related to the perimenopause and it all started to make sense.

In fact, menopause is a significant and symbolic voyage in womanhood, and the start of an exciting new chapter of life. PRAI Beauty has teamed up with M&S to offer MenoGlow, a liberating new range of beauty and wellness products to use during menopause.

Lisa Snowdon, PRAI Beauty ambassador, TV presenter & model, aged 50, is a convert to MenoGlow, and says ; “I noticed a huge change to my skin during the menopause including dryness, lack of luminosity and skin tone… Everything looked lacklustre. I use the clever MenoGlow range when I feel my skin needs an extra boost thanks to everything that the menopause takes out!”

When looking at skin, specifically, women said:

73% agreed they noticed physical changes to their skin in peri/menopause

61% claimed it is the most drastic change their skin will ever face

64% didn’t know what skincare ingredients and routine to use in the menopause

89% said skincare needs to adapt to the changes that occur to skin in menopause

84% found it helpful that beauty brands are creating targeted ranges, such as MenoGlow

These ranges reassured 47% of women that by using a targeted range designed for peri/menopause, they’re giving their skin everything it needs in the menopause and 40% agreed it takes the hassle out of trying to figure out what to use on their skin

Top 5 skincare for menopause products

As women begin their menopause journey they will be faced with significant changes to the body’s natural chemistry. Oestrogen levels fall, leading to loss of collagen and elasticity, as well as dehydration, sagging and dullness of the skin. And of course, one can’t forget the dreaded hot flushes. We’ve put together a list of our top 5 products from PRAI beauty to help guide you through your menopause journey. 1. MenoGlow Hot Flush Cool Fix Serum Menopause can sometimes leave you feeling hot and bothered. Combat those dreaded hot flushes with the MenoGlow Hot Flush Cool Fix Serum, a refreshing rollerball gel. Instantly relieving and cooling hot, flushed skin, this serum can reduce signs of ageing caused by dramatic collagen loss around the time of menopause. Keep cool and roll on. You’ll love the MenoGlow Hot Flush Cool Fix Serum:

The signature M Complex works to maximise collagen and boost hydration

works to maximise collagen and boost hydration Cooling menthol provides an ice-cool sensation to relieve hot flushes with help from a cool touch rollerball applicator

provides an ice-cool sensation to relieve hot flushes with help from a cool touch rollerball applicator Hyaluronic acid helps to plump and fill-in wrinkles Use each morning or nightly as needed on the face and neck for instant relief from a hot flush, even over make-up! 2. MenoGlow Tonic

Does menopause have your skin feeling dull and rough? Try the MenoGlow Tonic, designed to remove dead skin, improve hydration and even skin tone. It’s powered by enhancing ingredients like 5% Glycolic Acid and boosted by a 100% botanical blend of Glycolic, Lactic, Citric, Malic and Tartaric AHAs. Gentle yet effective, the MenoGlow tonic helps neutralise and calm flare ups caused by hormonal skin. Get your glow on!

Use each morning or nightly after cleansing, working your way up from the decolletage to the neck, jawline and face. Follow with your normal daytime or nighttime serum, moisturiser and neck care routine.

3. MenoGlow Collagen Boosting Cremegel Moisturiser

The MenoGlow Collagen Boosting Cremegel is more than just a moisturiser; it’s a must-have skincare for menopause. This magic multi-purpose day cream is designed to put back the glow in your skin by ramping up collagen, boosting hydration, smoothing wrinkles and easing redness. It’s a feel-good cool gel moisturiser that boosts collagen to create beautiful skin.

Why you’ll love the MenoGlow Collagen Boosting Cremegel Moisturiser:

The signature M Complex works to maximise collagen and boost hydration

works to maximise collagen and boost hydration Sepicalm® helps ease flushing and amplify radiance

helps ease flushing and amplify radiance Aloe vera allows skin to replenish its own moisture

allows skin to replenish its own moisture Help defend skin against dramatic collagen loss to help skin appear plumper, firmer and rejuvenated

Use morning and nightly over the entire face, avoiding contact with the eyes. Best use in combination with your preferred PRAI serum.

4. MenoGlow Ultra Rejuvenating Sleep Mask Behold! A sleep mask that can transform your skin overnight. This recovery treatment infuses hydration into dry, thirsty, hormonal skin. Bursting with six superstar moisturisers, including plumping Hyaluronic Acid, PRAI’s signature M Complex, and ceramides, this formula gives multi-layered hydration while you sleep. Carefully curated ingredients come together to repair damage and even out skin tone, maximise collagen, and strengthen its protective barrier. Your dry, dehydrated skin will be brought back to life with this must-have sleep mask. Use 3-4 pumps on clean skin at night, either on its own or as part of your skincare for menopause regime. 5. MenoGlow Gentle Rebalancing Creme Cleanser During perimonopause and menopause, it’s not uncommon to experience irritating breakouts. Severe dehydration of the skin can cause hormonal breakouts and dull-looking skin. The MenoGlow Gentle Rebalancing Creme Cleanser is a luxurious whipped-cream cleanser designed to soothe, cleanse, balance, and moisturise dull and dry skin. From effortless makeup removal to gentle soothing, this multi-functional creme cleanser uses coconut fruit extracts, two cleansing agents, and five skin conditioners. Use in the morning and evening with a cleansing mitt in a gentle massaging motion over the face and neck and enjoy long-lasting smoothness and glowing skin. Don’t let menopause take the wind out of your sails — take control of your health and wellness today with MenoGlow by PRAI Beauty.

This article is in Partnership with PRAI Beauty. This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.