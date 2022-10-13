World menopause month presents the 6 best menopause products for you

The 6 best menopause products for you

Lifeplan – regulating hormonal activity

During menopause there is a renewed focus on health and wellbeing which can often encourage people going through the menopause to review their diet and lifestyle choices.

Here at Lifeplan we have formulated Menopause Complete, a multivitamin and mineral formulation designed for people at this life stage. Nutrients carefully selected for this include:, Vitamin B6, which helps with the regulation of hormonal activity and normal function of the nervous system. Magnesium, Vitamin D, Vitamin K and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal bones, which is especially important for menopausal individuals. Biotin and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and skin.

Lifeplan Menopause Complete also contains the botanicals Sage Leaf Extract, Flaxseed Extract, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Soya Isoflavones, Siberian Ginseng Extract and Maritime Pine Bark Extract. Sage can contribute to menopausal comfort for those experiencing excessive sweating, whilst flaxseed and soya isoflavones are natural sources of phytoestrogens. Siberian Ginseng contributes to adaptogenic activity.

FutureYou Cambridge – reducing stress

A scientifically proven way to reduce stress, encourage relaxation and emotional balance is the natural, ancient herb Ashwagandha. It has been used for thousands of years in the traditional Indian practice of Ayurveda as a treatment for general health and wellbeing.

Now multiple scientific studies have confirmed that this ancient herb has a remarkable capacity to help us cope with modern-day stress.

FutureYou Cambridge’s Ashwagandha+ has been specifically formulated to support physical and mental wellbeing, helping women to relax and achieve emotional balance during times of stress, such as when going through menopause.It also contains vitamin C, which contributes to normal psychological function as well as a reduction in fatigue, plus an absorbable form of zinc, which contributes to normal cognitive function.

Susan Ince, 52, began taking FutureYou Cambridge’s Ashwagandha+ after she started feeling more anxious and says it’s definitely helped her. “I feel more like me again”.

Try Ashwagandha+ for free (just pay £2 for postage) using the code AWA90.

Minerva Reset – supporting hormonal balance and metabolism

Menopause can be a truly challenging time. The brain fog, anxiety, hot flushes, low mood, weight gain, night sweats, fatigue and lack of sleep can be debilitating, especially given that there are over 50 known symptoms. Minerva Reset has been designed to support hormonal balance and metabolism, and has been tested by women to help women feel more in control of their symptoms across all stages of the menopause.

Each capsule contains a powerful concentration of multi-strain probiotics, phytoestrogens, key vitamins, trace minerals and plant botanicals, including calming passion flower and the Ayurvedic nootropic, Bacopa Monnieri, known to help improve your resistance to stress and boost cognitive function. Supportive of good gut health, the all-in-one supplement from Minerva Wellness is also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. It is also GMO free, vegan-friendly, and free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives, in fully recyclable packaging and not tested on animals.

Use CODE15 for 15% off. Valid until 25/11/2022. RRP £35 for 60 capsules.

BOMIMO shake – easily digestible and functional menopause shake

BOMIMO’s Award Winning Menoshake has been developed by expert nutritionists as an all-in-one functional food, that is much easier to digest and be absorbed than other menopause tablets.

Low in sugar, high in protein, lactose-free, non-GMO, with no added preservatives or artificial colourings, The Menoshake is proudly made in the UK and manufactured to GMP standards.

This HRT-friendly supplement includes 13 high strength vitamins and minerals vital for women in midlife, including a Vitamin B complex for hormone regulation. It also includes Marine Collagen for skin, hair and nails, 12 herbs including KSM66 Ashwagandha, Psyllium Husk, Maca, Green Tea, Red Clover, Wild Yam and Flaxseed, specifically chosen to naturally ease symptoms, joint aches, bloating discomfort and support weight loss.

This high protein powder offers nutritional support for hot flushes, night sweats, anxiety, low energy & mood, brain fog, memory loss, poor concentration and insomnia.

Coming soon: The MenoShake – Vegan Vanilla blend – a new 100% vegan version of The MenoShake in a delicious vanilla flavour. RRP £41.99

Use Discount Code WORLDMENOMONTH15 for 15% discount at checkout – offer ends 30/11/ 2022.

Also available to purchase at Amazon UK or at Holland & Barrett. RRP: £49.99

Simply Vital – minimising hormonal fluctuation

VitalWOMAN is a natural alternative to HRT addressing all the issues caused by hormonal fluctuations occurring at menopause. Made with pure algae and plant extracts which have been proven to balance hormones, VitalWOMAN minimises hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings and brain fog.

Isoflavones act in an adaptogenic way, raising oestrogen levels when they are low and reducing them when they are high.

Klamath blue-green algae provides amino acids, Omega- 3 fatty acid, vitamins, minerals, super-antioxidants, enzymes and chlorophyll as well as precursors for hormones and neuro-transmitters. Exceptionally rich in phenylethylamine (PEA), the amino acid we produce naturally in the brain when we feel happy, calm and focussed, Klamath also improves attention, mental acuity and mood.

Angelica sinensis, has long been considered as the “female’s friend” and used for centuries to regulate the female hormonal system. Grape extract protects the heart and blood vessels and is an excellent regulator of the sleep-wake cycle. RRP from £14. Learn more about Vital Woman.

Sylk – relieving vaginal dryness

Sylk is a plant-based lubricant that relieves vaginal dryness. Made in New Zealand from kiwi vine gum extracts, Sylk is free from hormones and parabens. This wonder ingredient is what gives Sylk its’ super, slippery feel, which makes sex much more comfortable and enjoyable.

With a pH the same as the vaginal environment, Sylk helps to keep everything moist and healthy.

Sylk has been established for over 30 years, is recommended by health professionals world-wide and is available on NHS prescription.

You can also buy Sylk over the counter at all chemists (RRP £9.99 for 40g)

This article is presented by various brands above for World Menopause Month. This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.