5 benefits of cycling

Louise Ramsay Thu 09/2022
cycling

A cycling resurgence has taken the fitness world by storm – here are five reasons you should go for a ride.

  1. Strengthens your leg

Cycling improves the function in your lower body, helping to strengthen your legs without overstressing your joints by targeting your glutes, hamstrings, quads and calves.

  1. Lowers cholesterol

We all know the importance of lowering cholesterol (and keeping it low, too). According to a review of 300 studies, indoor cycling had a positive effect on total cholesterol, boosting HDL (good) cholesterol whilst lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol.

  1. Improves balance and posture

Remember the days of your parents lecturing you to stand straight? They may have a point, as good posture is key to balance and coordination, which can decline due to inactivity and age. Cycling can help as it ensures you stabilse the body and keep your bike upright.

  1. Environmentally friendly

It is a great way to reduce our carbon footprint while boosting those feel-good hormones. In fact, research in Europe found that commuting by bike instead of car one day a week decreased your transportation footprint up to 67%.

  1. Heals your heart

Studies from Purdue University in the US found that regular cycling can cut your risk of heart disease by 50%. Cycling 20 miles a week can reduce your risk of heart disease to less than half, compared to those who don’t cycle.

cycling
