 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Health

6 ways to get more from your walk

Louise Ramsay Thu 09/2022
walk

It’s your favourite (and easiest) everyday exercise – here are six ways to get more out of your walk.

  1. Tone it up

Walking is a fantastic workout in and of itself, but if you want to take your daily walk to the next level, pop on some ankle and wrist weights. You’ll feel extra resistance with every swing of your arms and step of your legs, helping to tone as you go.

  1. Push yourself

Studies have shown that a 155lb person who walks at 3.5 mph on a flat surface for one hour can burn approximately 267 calories, but if they keep the same speed and walk uphill, they could burn up to 422 calories. Try ramping up the treadmill to level five for ten minutes and including more hills in outdoor walks.

walk

  1. Go bathing

The Japanese concept of forest bathing, or ‘shinrn-yoku’, is said to help lower blood pressure, aid sleep and counteract common illnesses. It’s believed a chemical released by threes and plants, called phytoncide, and boosts the immune system. The practise is thought to be so good for health that British doctors have been prescribing it as ‘lifestyle medicine’. To get your dose, simply spend time walking in woodlands or forested areas 9with a friend, for safety) to enjoy all the many benefits that trees and plants have to offer.

  1. Use Nordic walking poles

Invest in some walking poles if you want to power up your stroll and turn into a more all-round exercise, Nordic walking poles are said to help improve posture, reduce impact on joints and burn more calories, by incorporating an upper body workout through moving the poles.

  1. Switch things up

Head to a different park, beach or park to stop yourself getting into a rut. Green spaces in particular are said to be great for boosting mental health. One study found that contact with nature can have a positive effect for those with high levels of stress.

  1. Bring a friend

We all love having a good gossip with a friend, so whether it’s through a phone call or in-person, a good ‘walk and talk’ is tonic for the soul. One study found that being socially active is associated with higher life satisfaction.

 

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

Entertainment

What we’re watching this week

MARRIAGE, BBC iPlayer It’s the clever TV show everyone’s talking about. We’re happy to report that the Platinum team is obsessed…

walk
Health

6 ways to get more from your walk

It’s your favourite (and easiest) everyday exercise – here are six ways to get more out of your walk. Tone it…

Food & Drink

#NowCooking: Healthy one pot meals

Sometimes we’re low on time, energy, or a mix of the two, so these recipes are perfect for popping into one…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close