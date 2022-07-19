5 ways to sleep through a heatwave

With the temperature getting up to 40 degrees in some places during this summer heatwave, it can be near impossible to get a good night’s sleep with the overbearing heat. Here, Chris Tattersall, the Clean Sleep Expert at Woolroom provides top tips on how to keep cool at night during the heatwave.

Choose the right bedding

Whether you’re looking for the best mattress protector to keep cool or a ‘keep cool duvet’, finding the best sleep solution is easy with wool. Wool is a light, breathable and moisture wicking fabric, which is proven to keep you cool, even when it’s hot. In fact, a recent study revealed that wool duvets are more effective than feather/down or polyester for getting a great night’s sleep, and can help deliver a 25% deeper, more regenerative sleep.

A cool stream of air

When thinking about how to keep cool at night, most people start by throwing off the covers to bring down the temperature – and so do I! Keeping a constant stream of cool air will help you drift off peacefully without feeling too warm or stuffy. Instead, you can achieve a similar effect with a fan, though the noise may be distracting for some sleepers and they can also make for a costly electricity bill. Opening a window is often just as good – if not better – at providing a clean circulation of cool air. If possible, try to open a window in another room and leave your bedroom door open to create a cross breeze, which should start cooling you down pretty quickly.

Dress for the occasion

Your bedtime attire can make or break overheating at night. Natural fibres like cotton, linen or silk are light and breathable and can absorb moisture, which keeps you feeling much calmer and more collected. On the other hand, synthetic fibres are more likely to leave you feeling damp and uncomfortable. Most importantly, avoid wearing socks in bed. The blood vessels in your feet are closer to the skin’s surface, so wearing socks will warm them up, making you feel hot all over.

Ditch the memory foam

The synthetic materials used in a memory foam mattress mean that it’s not breathable and doesn’t absorb moisture, leaving your body to overheat and sweat while in bed. You know that sinking feeling you get when you sleep on a memory foam mattress? For that to happen, it needs body heat to warm it up, which is then reflected back onto you as you sleep. Did you know that memory foam can raise your body to temperatures of around 30C? No wonder you’re too hot in bed – especially during a heatwave!

Tip: If you’re looking for the best mattress for temperature regulation, you can’t go wrong with a wool base. With its magical properties, it is the perfect material for keeping you cool in the heat and warmer when the temperature drops – it’s the best of both worlds.

Make a cold water bottle instead of a hot one

You probably use your hot water bottle to stay snug in winter, right? But did you know you can also use it to keep cool at night too? Simply fill your hot water bottle with cold water and keep it in the fridge or freezer for a few hours before bed – if you’re an extra hot sleeper, you can leave it in a little longer. Then snuggle up with your ice pack under the covers or leave it to cool down the bed before jumping in – it’s one of the best ways to keep cool at night.