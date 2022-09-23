5 ways to boost your fitness

Up your workouts and boost your fitness with these five easy steps.

Try steady state

Instead of interval cardio workouts where you vary your energy input (bursts of high intensity activity then rests, for example), steady state is a cardio workout of continuous, steady effort.

Not only can it assist with weight control, but it can help improve endurance and promote recovery, whereas back-to-back HIIT sessions can tax the body and lead to injury. Steady state activities like walking are effective without putting too much strain on you.

Choose your goals

Once you’re into a good routine with your fitness regime, it’s time for the next challenge. Begin setting your own weekly or monthly goals. Add an extra half mile to your run. Try an extra set in the gym — or better yet, add a little more weight on.

Remember it’s about challenging yourself in small ways to go the extra mile — pushing yourself too fast and doing too much can lead to the risk of injury. Small goals often can lead to the biggest rewards. Trying to progress too quickly can end up putting you off exercise for life, too — enjoying it helps!

Track your steps

We’ve all heard that we should aim for 10,000 steps a day to stay healthy. However, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, 7,500 is the lowest number of steps with the highest level of health benefits and boost your fitness.

Nevsah Karamehmet, an expert in breathing meditation and behavioural sciences, says, “Walking is one of the easiest, most effective forms of exercise. “Taking 2000 steps a day? Try building up to 4000. It’s all about doing a bit more than you usually do, to really challenge yourself.”

Don’t limit yourself to cardio

It can be all too easy to fall into a cardio black hole and believe it’s the key to keeping fit. Cardio is crucial — it elevates our heart rate, builds endurance and burns calories. But the key to becoming stronger and more flexible won’t be found running on a treadmill. Instead, mix your workouts up with strength training. Think about boxing training, too, which is gaining popularity. If you’re unsure where to start, have a session or two with a personal trainer.

Try Barre Blend

Bored of your regular workout class and wanting to boost your fitness? Then Barre Blend may be for you. It combines Pilates, yoga, ballet, cardio and strength training. It brings it all together in a tough, yet satisfying workout.

Elise Joan, trainer and creator of Barre Blend, says, “Barre Blend brings the heat while still remaining low impact, so it’s safe on your joints. You’ll strengthen, tone, and stretch all while working in elements of cardio that will spike your heart rate.”