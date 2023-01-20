These Drambuie recipes are perfect for Burns Night

Add a twist to your Burns Night festivities this year with these three delightful recipes.

Drambuie Burns Night Tipsy Laird Trifle

A Scottish trifle dessert made with the Isle of Skye whisky liqueur, Drambuie. The Tipsy Laird Trifle is so light and delicious, it’s the perfect finale for any Burns Night celebration especially when paired with a delicious Drambuie Iced Espresso.

Preparation time 45 minutes plus setting time

Serves 6

You will need 6 x large individual serving glasses

Ingredients:

For the custard:

6 egg yolks

3 tablespoons caster sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste

4 teaspoons Cornflour

550ml whole milk

For the raspberry coulis:

200g fresh raspberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1½ tablespoons icing sugar

For the base:

300g vanilla sponge cake

2 tablespoons raspberry jam

4 tablespoons Drambuie liqueur

300g fresh raspberries

For the Drambuie topping:

3 egg whites

100g caster sugar

300ml double cream

75ml Drambuie liqueur

Garnish:

200g fresh raspberries

Bronze coloured sprinkles

Method:

To make the custard whisk the egg yolks, vanilla bean paste, sugar and cornflour together until well combined. Meanwhile, heat the milk until scalding but do not let it boil. Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the custard back into the pan and heat gently, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the custard thickens. Pass the custard through a sieve to achieve a smooth finish, then cover the surface with clingfilm and allow to cool completely. Then, prepare the base by making the coulis by mixing the raspberries, lemon juice and icing sugar together, then press through a sieve to extract the sauce. Discard the seeds. Sandwich the sponge cake together with the jam, cut into small pieces and divide between the serving glasses. Sprinkle two teaspoons of the Drambuie over each glass. Divide the raspberries between the bowls. Finally, spoon the coulis over the sponge cake pieces. Let the base stand for 30 minutes before topping with the cooled custard. Then, refrigerate for three to four hours. Make the whipped Drambuie topping by whipping the egg whites to stiff peaks then whisk in the sugar, a spoonful at a time, to create a thick and glossy meringue. In a medium bowl, beat the double cream and Drambuie together until they reach the soft peak stage. Use a large metal spoon to fold the meringue mixture through the cream. Pipe or spoon the mixture over the custard. Either serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to 24 hours. To serve, top each trifle with five to six raspberries. Scatter ½ teaspoon of bronze-coloured sprinkles over each bowl.

Drambuie Burns Night Coffee Crème

This celebratory Burns Night cocktail combines Drambuie liqueur with fresh coffee and Scotch whisky to create an ideal drink for the end of a meal. The rich liqueur, features whisky, honey, herbs and spices which combined with coffee, pairs perfectly with indulgent treats at the end of a meal, including creamy desserts, chocolate and cheese.

Preparation time 5 minutes

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 x mixing jug

30ml Drambuie liqueur

20ml espresso coffee (freshly brewed)

20ml Scottish whisky (such as Glenfiddich or Monkey Shoulder)

10ml Crème de Cacao (brown)

15ml single cream

Method:

Put a large handful of ice into a mixing jug and pour in the alcohol and coffee. Stir briskly for 30 seconds to chill, blend and dilute the ingredients. Strain into an empty rocks glass or short tumbler. Fill the glass up with ice. Slowly pour the cream over the ice cubes so that it floats

Drambuie Burns Night Cranachan Cheesecake

A delicious twist on a classic Burns Night dessert. This tempting cheesecake features Drambuie-steeped toasted oats and Scottish raspberries, renowned for being the best, and is the perfect accompaniment to a Drambuie Iced Espresso. The perfect drink for raising a toast to the famous poet after dinner.

Preparation time 45 minute plus setting time

Serves 8

You will need a 1 x 7-inch springform cake tin with deep sides

Ingredients:

For the base:

125g digestive biscuits

40g rolled oats

85g butter

For the toasted oats:

75g rolled oats

75ml Drambuie liqueur

For the cheesecake filling:

500g cream cheese (full fat)

85g set honey (preferable Scottish heather honey)

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons soured cream

2 tablespoons Drambuie liqueur

175ml double cream (48% fat)

150g fresh raspberries (do not use frozen)

Raspberry topping:

200g fresh raspberries

1½ tablespoons caster sugar

1½ teaspoons cornflour

1½ teaspoons water

Method: