These Drambuie recipes are perfect for Burns Night

Add a twist to your Burns Night festivities this year with these three delightful recipes.
Drambuie Burns Night Tipsy Laird Trifle
A Scottish trifle dessert made with the Isle of Skye whisky liqueur, Drambuie. The Tipsy Laird Trifle is so light and delicious, it’s the perfect finale for any Burns Night celebration especially when paired with a delicious Drambuie Iced Espresso.
Preparation time 45 minutes plus setting time
Serves 6
You will need 6 x large individual serving glasses
Ingredients:
For the custard:
6 egg yolks
3 tablespoons caster sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste
4 teaspoons Cornflour
550ml whole milk
For the raspberry coulis:
200g fresh raspberries
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1½ tablespoons icing sugar
For the base:
300g vanilla sponge cake
2 tablespoons raspberry jam
4 tablespoons Drambuie liqueur
300g fresh raspberries
For the Drambuie topping:
3 egg whites
100g caster sugar
300ml double cream
75ml Drambuie liqueur
Garnish:
200g fresh raspberries
Bronze coloured sprinkles
Method:
- To make the custard whisk the egg yolks, vanilla bean paste, sugar and cornflour together until well combined. Meanwhile, heat the milk until scalding but do not let it boil.
- Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly.
- Pour the custard back into the pan and heat gently, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the custard thickens.
- Pass the custard through a sieve to achieve a smooth finish, then cover the surface with clingfilm and allow to cool completely.
- Then, prepare the base by making the coulis by mixing the raspberries, lemon juice and icing sugar together, then press through a sieve to extract the sauce. Discard the seeds.
- Sandwich the sponge cake together with the jam, cut into small pieces and divide between the serving glasses.
- Sprinkle two teaspoons of the Drambuie over each glass.
- Divide the raspberries between the bowls.
- Finally, spoon the coulis over the sponge cake pieces.
- Let the base stand for 30 minutes before topping with the cooled custard. Then, refrigerate for three to four hours.
- Make the whipped Drambuie topping by whipping the egg whites to stiff peaks then whisk in the sugar, a spoonful at a time, to create a thick and glossy meringue.
- In a medium bowl, beat the double cream and Drambuie together until they reach the soft peak stage.
- Use a large metal spoon to fold the meringue mixture through the cream.
- Pipe or spoon the mixture over the custard. Either serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
- To serve, top each trifle with five to six raspberries. Scatter ½ teaspoon of bronze-coloured sprinkles over each bowl.
Drambuie Burns Night Coffee Crème
This celebratory Burns Night cocktail combines Drambuie liqueur with fresh coffee and Scotch whisky to create an ideal drink for the end of a meal. The rich liqueur, features whisky, honey, herbs and spices which combined with coffee, pairs perfectly with indulgent treats at the end of a meal, including creamy desserts, chocolate and cheese.
Preparation time 5 minutes
Serves 1
Ingredients:
1 x mixing jug
30ml Drambuie liqueur
20ml espresso coffee (freshly brewed)
20ml Scottish whisky (such as Glenfiddich or Monkey Shoulder)
10ml Crème de Cacao (brown)
15ml single cream
Method:
- Put a large handful of ice into a mixing jug and pour in the alcohol and coffee.
- Stir briskly for 30 seconds to chill, blend and dilute the ingredients.
- Strain into an empty rocks glass or short tumbler.
- Fill the glass up with ice.
- Slowly pour the cream over the ice cubes so that it floats
Drambuie Burns Night Cranachan Cheesecake
A delicious twist on a classic Burns Night dessert. This tempting cheesecake features Drambuie-steeped toasted oats and Scottish raspberries, renowned for being the best, and is the perfect accompaniment to a Drambuie Iced Espresso. The perfect drink for raising a toast to the famous poet after dinner.
Preparation time 45 minute plus setting time
Serves 8
You will need a 1 x 7-inch springform cake tin with deep sides
Ingredients:
For the base:
125g digestive biscuits
40g rolled oats
85g butter
For the toasted oats:
75g rolled oats
75ml Drambuie liqueur
For the cheesecake filling:
500g cream cheese (full fat)
85g set honey (preferable Scottish heather honey)
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons soured cream
2 tablespoons Drambuie liqueur
175ml double cream (48% fat)
150g fresh raspberries (do not use frozen)
Raspberry topping:
200g fresh raspberries
1½ tablespoons caster sugar
1½ teaspoons cornflour
1½ teaspoons water
Method:
- Prepare the base by blitzing the biscuits in a food processor until they resemble fine breadcrumbs.
- Add the oats and pulse a few times until they are broken down but still have a little texture.
- Melt the butter and stir in the biscuit and oat mixture.
- If the removable base of your cake tin has a lip around the edge, then flip it over and use the flatter side. Secure in place with the springform mechanism and line the base with a circle of baking parchment.
- Press the biscuit base into the tin. Spread it around and press it down firmly using the back of a spoon.
- Put it into the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up.
- Then, it’s time to toast the oats. Put the oats into a dry frying pan and cook for three to five minutes, stirring frequently until they begin to pick up colour and turn golden.
- Take off the heat, tip into a bowl and pour the Drambuie in.
- Mix well then set aside to cool and soak up the liqueur for at least 30 minutes.
- Then, make the cheesecake filling using a medium bowl to beat the cream cheese, honey and salt together with electric beaters until smooth.
- Next beat in the Drambuie and soured cream.
- Pour the double cream into the batter and beat for one to two minutes until the cream is mixed in and the batter turns thick – it should need encouragement to fall from a spoon (a firm shake or tapping the spoon on the side of the bowl).
- Assemble the cheesecake by spooning 1/2 of the batter over the base of the cheesecake ensuring it reaches to the edges.
- Press the raspberries in and scatter 2/3 of the oats over the top.
- Spoon the remaining batter over the top of the cheesecake, spread it to the edges and level the top using a small offset spatula or the back of a spoon.
- Cover carefully and transfer to the fridge for at least 6 hours to set fully.