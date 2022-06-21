 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Food & Drink

Summer recipes we’re obsessed with

adriannewebster Tue 06/2022

The sun is out, so we’re celebrating sweet and juicy nectarines and peaches with these delicious summer recipes.


Nectarine and burrata salad with quick garlic croutons and a balsamic dressing  

SERVES 4 

The sweetness of stone fruits is enhanced when grilled, giving a beautiful caramelised, smoky flavour. Alongside creamy burrata and a simple, sticky balsamic dressing, this salad only has a handful of ingredients and is quick to pull together, proving that there really can be so much beauty (and flavour) in simplicity. Top with easy garlic croutons for lots of contrasting textures too.  

 

2 slices of white bread  

2 garlic cloves, halved 250g bag of rocket Handful of basil leaves  

3 just-ripe nectarines, stoned and cut into wedges  

2 tbsp olive oil  

1 ball of burrata (or use 200g mozzarella pearls)  

Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)  

 

FOR THE DRESSING  

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil  

2 tbsp honey  

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar  

Juice of ½ lemon  

Salt and freshly ground black pepper  

 

  1. Start by making the croutons. Grill (or toast) the slices of bread until golden. Once toasted and while still hot, rub the halved garlic cloves over each side, then use a sharp knife to slice the bread into cubes.  
  2. Make the dressing by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl or mug and whisk together with a fork. 
  3. Toss the rocket and three-quarters of the basil together in a serving dish and set aside until you’re ready to assemble the salad. 
  4. Place a griddle pan or large non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Put the nectarine wedges into a bowl, drizzle over the olive oil and use your hands to lightly coat the fruit in the oil. Once the pan is hot, place the nectarines cut side down in the pan. Cook for 2 minutes on each side until golden and charred. 
  5. To assemble the salad, lay the griddled fruit over the rocket and basil, then use your hands to tear over the burrata. Scatter over the croutons and then drizzle over dressing. Finish with a grind of black pepper, a generous pinch of salt, the chilli flakes (if using) and the remaining basil leaves. 

 

Peach, honey and thyme tarts  

SERVES 6 

The combination of warm fruit with honey and thyme, especially on top of flaky, buttery pastry brushed with vanilla-infused cream cheese, is decadent and light all at once. This is an easy, throw-together dessert and you can use whatever fruits need using up, although you can’t beat a delicious peach when they’re in season. 

 

375g ready-rolled puff pastry sheet 

180g cream cheese  

4 tbsp icing sugar 

1 tsp vanilla bean paste (or use vanilla extract) 

3 peaches, halved, stoned and sliced into thin wedges 

3 tbsp brown sugar  

1 egg, beaten  

Honey, for drizzling  

Fresh thyme leaves  

Icing sugar, to serve 

 

  1. If you are using frozen pastry, defrost overnight in the fridge or at room temperature for about an hour. Don’t unroll it until all of your toppings are ready. Preheat the oven to 240°C/ Gas Mark 10.
  2. Unroll the puff pastry on to a large baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper. Use a sharp knife to slice the sheet into 6 even rectangles, then score a border (about a finger width) around the edges of each piece of pastry. This will puff up into a beautiful, flaky crust.
  3. Put the cream cheese into a bowl and use a hand-held electric whisk to beat until smooth. Add the icing sugar and vanilla and beat again until combined. Use a spoon to spread this mixture on to each tartlet, avoiding the border you have scored. Top each one with wedges of peach and sprinkle over the brown sugar.
  4. Use a pastry brush to brush the borders with the beaten egg; this gives the pastry a shiny, golden finish. Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until the pastry is crisp and golden and the base is cooked.
  5. Once baked, remove from the oven then generously drizzle with honey and sprinkle with thyme leaves. Just before serving, finish with a dusting of icing sugar.

Complement your peach and thyme tart with a peach-infused cocktail or beer. Delish! 

For more summer recipes, head here.

 

 

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

People

Dame Kelly Holmes comes out: “I’m finally free”

Dame Kelly Holmes, Olympic gold winner, has come out as gay after 34 years, saying “I’m finally free”. Having been out…

Food & Drink

Summer recipes we’re obsessed with

The sun is out, so we’re celebrating sweet and juicy nectarines and peaches with these delicious summer recipes. Nectarine and burrata…

Fashion & Beauty

6 seaside-inspired holiday fashion buys

Holiday season is upon us, and with it, the manic pre-holiday shopping. Here are some seaside-themed holiday fashion buys that we…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close