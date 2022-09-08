NowCooking: Beautiful breakfast ideas

Say no to soggy Weetabix – we’re levelling up our morning meal with these tasty breakfast recipe ideas. Because everyday should be a ‘treat yourself’ day.

Savoury croissants with scrambled eggs and greens

SERVES 2

Here is a great way to jazz up day-old croissants: make them the ultimate breakfast/brunch luxury by pairing them with creamy eggs, cream cheese and lots of greens. This breakfast looks so impressive, but doesn’t require any more skill than scrambling an egg.

2 medium free-range eggs

2 dill sprigs, chopped butter, for frying

2 croissants

2tbsp cream cheese

1 tomato, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

1 handful lamb’s lettuce or watercress

Sea salt flakes and freshly

Ground black pepper

Crack the eggs into a bowl. Add half the dill (reserve the rest for the topping). Season with salt and pepper and whisk for 30 seconds.

Heat a large knob of butter in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat. When the butter has melted and the sizzling has stopped, add the egg mixture and reduce the heat to low. When the eggs just start to set, swipe a spatula around the edges of the pan to create large, soft curds. Continue this process, gently folding the liquid eggs to form curds.

Once you have big folds of barely set, soft scrambled eggs, transfer them to a plate, then return the empty pan to the heat.

Cut your croissants open, but not all the way through. Place them in the pan, cut-side down, for just 30 seconds to make them extra crunchy. Spread the bottom half of each croissant with cream cheese, then top with tomato, avocado, salad leaves and the scrambled eggs. Scatter over the reserved dill.

Harissa fried eggs on toast

SERVES 2

Eggs on toast: nourishing, quick, classic. Nothing to argue about there – except it can be made better. Simply flavouring the oil with a little harissa, cumin and turmeric gives your fried egg more flavour and stunning glowing edges. A thin layer of yoghurt adds creaminess, while dill adds an extra layer of flavour on top. You’ll never go back to plain eggs again.

2 slices of bread (we like a good rye sourdough, but you do you)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground turmeric

1⁄2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp harissa (preferably rose harissa)

2 large free-range eggs

4 tbsp Greek yoghurt

Pinch of salt

Handful of dill, leaves picked and chopped

Toast the bread in a toaster. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium–high heat.

Add the spices and harissa and stir with a spatula, or tilt the pan slightly so that everything combines. Crack your eggs into the pan and fry for a few minutes until the whites have set with golden edges and the eggs are cooked to your liking. Spread the yoghurt over the slices of toast, then top each one with an egg, along with any leftover harissa oil. Sprinkle with salt and a good pinch of dill and serve.

Chia with apple crunch

SERVES 4

Quick, easy and delicious. If you prep the chia the night before, the rest comes together in less than ten minutes. Top with this apple crunch, or mix it up with whatever you have in the fruit bowl.

350ml oat milk

4 tbsp chia seeds (add an extra 1 tbsp if you’re in a hurry)

1⁄2 tsp vanilla powder

For the apple crunch

2 apples

Juice of 1 lemon

11⁄2 tbsp coconut oil

11⁄2 tbsp maple syrup, plus extra to serve (optional)

35g hazelnuts, chopped

35g pumpkin seeds

Pinch of sea salt

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon

1⁄2 tsp ground ginger

To serve

350g Greek yoghurt or plant-based yoghurt

2 tbsp nut butter

In a bowl, mix together the milk, chia seeds and vanilla. Whisk once every minute for the first 5 minutes to prevent any clumps, then stir twice more at 5-minute intervals, before leaving to thicken for at least 20 minutes. You can make it ahead and store it in the fridge for 5–6 days.

For the apple crunch, dice the apples into small pieces, discarding the core, and squeeze over the lemon juice. Melt the coconut oil and maple syrup in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium–low heat.

Add the hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds and salt and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring every now and then. Scoop the nuts towards the side of the pan, then add the apple and spices. Fry for 4 minutes, stirring, until the apples are golden and warm but still have a little bite.

Take out 4 jars and place 1 tablespoon of the apple and nut mixture in each, then layer over spoonfuls of yoghurt, nut butter and chia pudding. Top with the remaining apple crunch. Drizzle with extra maple syrup if you like, then enjoy!

Breakfast recipe ideas extracted from Green Kitchen: Quick + Slow by David Frenkiel & Luise Vindahl (Hardie Grant, £27). Photography by David Frenkiel.