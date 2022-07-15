New summer recipes to try this heatwave

Cool down and eat up with these delicious new summer recipes from Maldon Salt.

The heatwave this weekend is set to be a scorcher, but that doesn’t mean our meals have to fall at the wayside. Delight in these easy-to-make new summer recipes, suitable for every type of summer meal.

Malton Salt Lamb Chops with Parsley Aioli

These tender lamb chops are a great addition to a dinner party, paired with the flavours of parsley and garlic to give an underlying depth of spice to the dish. Sprinkle with Maldon Salt to really enhance the succulent taste of the lamb.

Ingredients:

24 small ribs of lamb

3 tbsp Maldon® Salt

3 tbsp parsley, chopped

2 garlic cloves

3-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Remove the lamb chops from the fridge, cover them lightly with oil and leave them to rest at room temperature. Wash, dry and peel the parsley, chop it a finely before placing it on the mortar. Crush it together with Maldon Salt and garlic until it forms a paste. Cover and set aside. Heat the grill, greasing the griddle with olive oil. Lightly grease the chops with extra virgin olive oil once the barbecue is hot. Cook them for four minutes on each side at 180C. Season them with Maldon Salt when they have just cooked and serve them hot with the parsley aioli you made.

Maldon Salt Mixed Tomato Salad with Smoked Sardines

The humble tomato salad with a twist! Adding sardines will give a smoky depth to the dish – the perfect accompaniment to a summer dinner party.

Ingredients:

500g of tomatoes, different varieties including: yellow, orange and cherry tomatoes

4 fillets of smoked sardines

1 pinch of Maldon® Salt

4 tbs of extra virgin olive oil

1 tbs of sherry vinegar

Method:

After washing and drying the tomatoes, chop each variety in a different way so they look more appealing (thicker cuts/thinner cuts), then simply season them with Maldon Salt and a dash of oil. For this dish, the salad will be accompanied by smoked sardines, but it could also be seasoned with fresh herbs and served with a range of different ingredients. We are especially fond of combining tomatoes with tinned fish, whether oily, salted or smoked to give an underlying depth in flavour.

Maldon Salt Orange and Carrot Salad with Grilled Halloumi

This orange and carrot salad, paired with barbecue grilled halloumi creates the perfect salad for any summer dinner party!

Ingredients:

2 navel oranges

2 blood oranges

2 carrots

200g halloumi cheese

2 tbsp black olives

2 sprigs of fresh mint

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Maldon®® salt

1 pinch of cumin

Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Wash, dry and de-leaf the fresh mint. Set aside a few whole leaves and chop up the rest finely. Juice ½ a blood orange, filter out the excess bits/pips with a sieve, then season the juice with Maldon Salt and pepper. Add the olive oil, cumin and chopped mint and mix together well. Put this salad dressing in the fridge for later. Cut the peel and pith away from the rest of the oranges with a very sharp knife until the pulp is completely clean. Cut each orange into segments and toss into a salad bowl. Using a vegetable peeler, finely shred the peeled carrots into the bowl, and add the olives and salad dressing together. Chop the halloumi into thin slices, lightly brush with olive oil and then grill on the barbecue until golden on both sides. Serve together with the salad. Add a pinch of Maldon Salt for seasoning.

Maldon Salt Padron Peppers

Ingredients:

260g Padron peppers

1 tbsp olive oil

Maldon salt

Method: