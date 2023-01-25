Midweek dinner and snack ideas you’ll love

For when those cold nights make you want to be lazy and cosy (we know the feeling!), there’s nothing better than an easy, yet nutritious meal to whip together that won’t have you spending an age in the kitchen. Here are our favourite midweek dinner and snack ideas that we know you’ll love, too, courtesy of Tarantella.

Salsa and homemade nachos

Ingredients

1 can of Tarantella Plum Tomatoes

1/2 white onion (diced)

Handful of fresh coriander

Juice of 1/2 lime

1/2 a jalapeno (sliced) / roughly 4 slices

2 garlic cloves (crushed)

1/2 teaspoon of salt

Pinch of pepper

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

4 tortilla wraps

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Preheat oven to 180c and line 3 baking trays with baking paper. Cut 4 horizontal lines into each wrap, then cut those lines into triangles. These are your nachos. Scatter them on the baking trays and brush with the olive oil. Season with salt and place the trays in the oven for approximately 8-10 minutes. Meanwhile prepare the salsa by draining the tomatoes from the can and placing them in a blender along with the diced onion, fresh coriander, lime juice, jalapeno slices, crushed garlic, salt, pepper and maple syrup. Blend until you reach your desired salsa consistency. Allow the nachos to cool slightly before serving alongside the salsa. Enjoy!

Mediterranean vegetable puff pastry tarts

Makes 8-10

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1/2 courgette (thinly sliced and halved)

1 red pepper (thinly sliced)

1 yellow pepper (thinly sliced)

1 red onion (halved and thinly sliced)

1 teaspoon of harissa paste plus more for garnishing

100g Tarantella passata

50g Tarantella tomato puree

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 rolls of puff pastry

60 feta or dairy free alternative (crumbled)

Fresh basil (chopped)

Egg wash or maple syrup

Preheat oven to 180c and line 2 large or 3 small baking trays with parchment paper or foil. Scatter the sliced peppers, courgette and red onion onto the trays. Drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven for 10 minutes. Meanwhile in a bowl combine harissa paste, passata, tomato puree and salt. Next roll out the two sheets of puff pastry and cut them into circles or shapes of choice. Carefully score around the edges around 5mm in. Spread the tomato mixture inside the line and when the vegetables are ready assemble them on top. Top with the crumbled feta and either use egg wash or maple syrup to go around the edges. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Serve topped with more harissa and chopped basil should you wish. Enjoy!

Gnocchi bolognese

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 white onion (diced)

3 garlic cloves (crushed)

1 medium carrot (peeled and diced)

240g mushrooms (diced)

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

300g soya mince

1 can of Tarantella chopped tomatoes

150ml vegetable stock

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

600g gnocchi

Dairy free grated cheese

Fresh basil

Begin by heating a large saucepan on a medium heat and adding the oil and diced white onion. Cook for a few minutes before adding the garlic and diced carrot.

Once the onion is translucent add the diced mushrooms, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, smoked paprika and Italian seasoning. Combine and then add the soya mince, tarantella chopped tomatoes and vegetable stock.

Season with salt and pepper and let simmer for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile add the gnocchi to a large saucepan of boiling water and cook as per instructions.

Once cooked drain and rinse in cold water before adding to the Bolognese. Combine so the gnocchi are stirred throughout.

Serve with grated cheese and fresh basil. Enjoy!

Bean casserole

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 carrot, chopped

1 leek, chopped

1 tbsp Tarantella Organic Tomato Puree

1x400g tin Tarantella Organic Peeled Plum Tomatoes

200g tinned butter beans, rinsed and drained

400g tinned flageolet beans, rinsed and drained

222ml red wine

250ml hot vegetable stock

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves