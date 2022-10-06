Delicious curry recipes to try this weekend

These curry recipes are the clean-eating alternative to greasy take-outs and the budgeting-woman’s answer to pricey restaurant dining.

Here are some of our favourite curry recipes, from Aldi’s “fakeaway” home-dining range.

If you want a classic curry in a hurry, try Aldi’s irresistibly creamy Chicken Tikka Masala, authentically made with chargrilled marinated chicken breast in a rich masala sauce. You can spice things up with their Chicken Jalfrezi, packed with colourful veggies and doused in a spicy sauce. Both available in store now.

If you’re feeling adventurous, create a home cooked meal full of flavour and spice using ingredients from Aldi’s Taste of India Specialbuys range — on sale from now. The “Ready, Set, Cook!” Indian-style Spiced Chapatti kit comes complete with six white and wholemeal chapattis, spice seasonings and a mint and yogurt sauce — all that’s left for you to do is add the chicken.

These recipes are simple, yet delicious.

Chicken cashew curry

by Aldi

Ingredients

SERVES 4

4 chicken breast fillets, cut into large chunks

150g cashew nuts

2 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

2 tsp medium curry powder

400g tin chopped tomatoes

200g Greek style natural yogurt

500g basmati rice

10g fresh coriander

Salted lime, cut into segments

Place 100g cashews into a heatproof bowl, cover with boiling water and soak for 10 minutes. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan or wok, add the onions, garlic, cinnamon, ginger and curry powder, and fry gently for 2 minutes, stirring regularly. Add the chicken to the pan and fry until golden. Add the tinned tomatoes, simmer for 15 minutes. Drain the soaked cashews, discarding the water, and place into a blender along with the yogurt. Blend until smooth. Remove the curry from the heat and stir in the yogurt and cashew mix. Add salt to taste. Toast the remaining 50g cashew nuts in a small frying pan over a gentle heat until golden. Cook the rice according to pack instructions and serve alongside the curry. Scatter the toasted cashew nuts and coriander over the curry before serving, along with the lime segments.

Chicken Jalfrezi

by Aldi

Ingredients

SERVES 4

360g jar especially selected Jalfrezi sauce

375g pack British diced chicken breast

½ red pepper, sliced

½ green pepper, sliced

1 tbsp Solesta oil

2 salad tomatoes, each cut into 6

2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander

Basmati Micro Rice to serve

Sauté the chicken and peppers in the oil for a minute. Stir in the spice mix from the top of the jar and cook for a further minute. Stir in the sauce, cover the pan and simmer for 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. Add the tomatoes and cook for a further 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped coriander and serve with Basmati Micro Rice. This mild chicken curry is packed full of flavour and it’s healthier than a standard takeaway

Find all of our flavour-packed recipes in the Platinum food & drink pages – from delicious desserts and savoury meals, to kids’ treats and unique bakes, we have it all. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more vegan inspiration, @PlatinumMagUK