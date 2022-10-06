Delicious curry recipes to try this weekend

These curry recipes are the clean-eating alternative to greasy take-outs and the budgeting-woman’s answer to pricey restaurant dining.
These recipes are simple, yet delicious.
Chicken cashew curry
by Aldi
Ingredients
SERVES 4
4 chicken breast fillets, cut into large chunks
150g cashew nuts
2 tbsp olive oil
2 onions, finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely sliced
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground ginger
2 tsp medium curry powder
400g tin chopped tomatoes
200g Greek style natural yogurt
500g basmati rice
10g fresh coriander
Salted lime, cut into segments
- Place 100g cashews into a heatproof bowl, cover with boiling water and soak for 10 minutes.
- Heat a little oil in a large frying pan or wok, add the onions, garlic, cinnamon, ginger and curry powder, and fry gently for 2 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Add the chicken to the pan and fry until golden.
- Add the tinned tomatoes, simmer for 15 minutes.
- Drain the soaked cashews, discarding the water, and place into a blender along with the yogurt.
- Blend until smooth.
- Remove the curry from the heat and stir in the yogurt and cashew mix.
- Add salt to taste.
- Toast the remaining 50g cashew nuts in a small frying pan over a gentle heat until golden.
- Cook the rice according to pack instructions and serve alongside the curry.
- Scatter the toasted cashew nuts and coriander over the curry before serving, along with the lime segments.
Chicken Jalfrezi
by Aldi
Ingredients
SERVES 4
360g jar especially selected Jalfrezi sauce
375g pack British diced chicken breast
½ red pepper, sliced
½ green pepper, sliced
1 tbsp Solesta oil
2 salad tomatoes, each cut into 6
2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander
Basmati Micro Rice to serve
- Sauté the chicken and peppers in the oil for a minute.
- Stir in the spice mix from the top of the jar and cook for a further minute.
- Stir in the sauce, cover the pan and simmer for 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.
- Add the tomatoes and cook for a further 5 minutes.
- Stir in the chopped coriander and serve with Basmati Micro Rice.
- This mild chicken curry is packed full of flavour and it’s healthier than a standard takeaway
