4 coffee cocktails ideal for the heatwave

Cool down this heatwave with delightful coffee flavoured summer cocktails.

As the UK basks in a sizzling high-summer heatwave, Drambuie’s mixologist Freddy May has concocted some deliciously cooling summer cocktails to enjoy in the garden with friends.

As the temperatures soar, and Brits finally get to enjoy some rain-free alfresco dining, Freddy has taken inspiration from classic summer favourites to inspire a new range of cocktails which all feature the deliciously spiced honeyed whisky liqueur, Drambuie.

From the UK’s favourite Espresso Martini, to a fruity spritz with zesty, refreshing grapefruit – perfect as pre-dinner appetisers with a few nibbles, to some after-dinner coffee classics with a twist, including a Drambuie Iced Espresso and a long and refreshing Coffee Tonic.

Drambuie Coffee Grapefruit Paloma

A delicious summery cocktail that can be pre-prepared for a get-together, when hosting loved ones in the sunshine. Combine Drambuie liqueur with either tequila or gin, fresh grapefruit juice, and coffee for a unique flavour – perfect for those who enjoy a subtly sweet yet refreshing drink.

Premix in a glass jug and store in the fridge until required.

Ingredients:

25ml Drambuie

25ml Tequila or gin

25ml pink or red grapefruit juice

25ml brewed coffee

Soda

Method:

Serve the premix and soda, in equal parts in Champagne saucers. Add a slice of grapefruit as a garnish.

Drambuie Espresso Martini

Take an Espresso Martini to the next level by adapting the original recipe using Drambuie and Scotch whisky – a delicious option when relaxing with friends. An elevated Scottish interpretation of the classic cocktail, this drink celebrates the perfect union of whisky and coffee, with the honeyed spiced liqueur adding a generous butterscotch aroma and rich texture.

Ingredients:

25 ml Drambuie

25 ml Scotch whisky

50ml espresso or strong cold brew coffee, decaffeinated if preferred

Lots of ice

Method:

Pour all ingredients over ice into a cocktail shaker or equivalent (a jam jar will do), shake vigorously to create a foam before pouring into a chilled martini glass.

Drambuie Coffee Tonic

A fantastic summer alternative to a traditional gin and tonic – an effervescent bittersweet drink that’s an easy to sip after dinner, when relaxing with friends at an al fresco get-together.

Ingredients:

50ml Drambuie

100ml tonic water

25ml espresso or strong cold brew coffee

Method:

Make a Drambuie and tonic in a tall glass with ice. Leave enough room at the top to pour in a small shot of espresso, then stir and enjoy.

Drambuie Iced Latte

For those who love an iced latte in the pleasant evening sun or during a heatwave, why not make it a little more special and add the Drambuie liqueur to create a deliciously indulgent drink. A perfect option for after dinner when the host can finally relax with friends and family.

Ingredients:

50ml Drambuie

50ml espresso or strong cold brew coffee

50ml milk or dairy-free milk

Lots of ice

Method: