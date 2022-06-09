3 delicious recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day

It’s World Chocolate Day on 7th July so why not celebrate with this yummy, yet easy to make, baking recipes.

Celebrate World Chocolate Day on 7th July, the annual celebration of chocolate. It’s now in its 13th year and is known as a global celebration to mark the introduction of the sweet stuff to Europe in 1550.

To help celebrate the occasion, Sheese — the original plant-based cheese with more awards than any other vegan cheese — has created three dairy-free and vegan chocolate recipes using Original Creamy Sheese, a versatile dairy-free cream cheese alternative. It can be used in exactly the same way as dairy cream cheese, sweet or savoury, except its certified vegan, kosher and made with coconut oil.

Jam-filled Double Chocolate Muffins

When chocolate isn’t enough, reach for double!

Ingredients:

For the muffins:

100g oat flour

75g rice flour

25g ground almonds

4 tbsp cocoa or cacao powder

50g coconut sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

200ml almond milk

2 tbsp rapeseed or melted coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the filling:

6 heaped tsps no added sugar raspberry jam

For the chocolate topping

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

4 tbsp cacao or cocoa powder

150g Bute Island Original Creamy Sheese

½ tsp vanilla extract

To decorate:

Freeze-dried raspberries

Cacao nibs

Dried rose petals

Method:

Preheat the oven and lightly grease a six-hole muffin tin. Mix together the flours, almonds, cacao/cocoa powder, coconut sugar, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl. Whisk together the milk, oil, maple syrup and vanilla, then pour into the dry ingredients and mix to combine. Spoon the mixture between the muffin tins to reach the top then bake for about 20 minutes until risen and firm to the touch. Leave to cool. Meanwhile make the topping: Gently melt the coconut oil then whisk in the maple syrup and cacao/cocoa powder to form a smooth sauce. Allow to cool a little then whisk in the Sheese and vanilla. Chill in the fridge for at least one hour to thicken and set. Once the muffins have cooled, scoop out a little of the centre of each one and stuff each cavity with some of the jam. Now spoon some of the chocolate topping then sprinkle over the freeze-dried raspberries, cacao nibs and rose petals.

Vegan chocolate torte

Go on, treat yourself! This vegan chocolate torte is quintessentially tasty.

Ingredients:

255g tub Original Creamy Sheese

400g digestive biscuits (remember to check the pack to make sure they are vegan-friendly)

200g melted vegan margarine

300ml vegan cream whipped

150g vegan dark chocolate

100g caster sugar

Grated rind of 1 lemon

2 tbsp of agar-agar flakes

Method:

Crush digestive biscuits with a blender and mix with the melted margarine. Put into a round flan tin with removable bottom (25cm/10”). Pat the mixture down firmly to make a base. Put in the fridge whilst making the filling. Beat the Sheese in a non-stick saucepan until creamy, sprinkle in the agar flakes and stir. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally until the flakes dissolve. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate. Whip the cream, sugar and lemon rind until it is thick. Add the melted chocolate and Sheese mixture and whip together. Fill the flan with the mixture and place in a preheated oven 160°C for 30 min. Chill well before serving, take the cake out of the tin and decorate. You can serve it sliced, sprinkled with a little sieved icing sugar, with a few slices of kiwi fruit. Alternatively if you want a really deep torte, try using a smaller flan tin and cook for an extra 10-15 min until the top is firm.

Creamy original chocolate truffles

These delicious vegan chocolate truffles make the most of our handy ambient 170g Original Creamy Sheese which can be used straight from the tub, without the need for refrigeration.

Ingredients:

170g Original Creamy Sheese (1 whole tub, or part of a 255g one)

300g icing sugar

230g vegan melted chocolate

1 ¾ tsp vanilla essence

Ground nuts, unsweetened cocoa or toasted flaked coconut

Method: