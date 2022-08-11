 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Entertainment

What to watch this August

adriannewebster Thu 08/2022

With a new month comes a new bevy of brilliant things to stream. Below is our list of what to watch this August, from comedies, to thrillers, there’s something for whatever mood you’re in.

Bad Sisters, Apple TV

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Starring Sharon Horgan (Motherland), Anne-Marie Duff (The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes), this is top of our watch list.

Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Instant Dream Home sees a crew visit the home of a deserving person/family and their home is made over in just one day. Think 60 Minute Makeover on steroids.

Secrets of the Whales, Disney+

National Geographic’s Secrets of the Whales plunges viewers deep within whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined. Great for children, teens and adults alike.

Marriage, BBC iPlayer

Marriage follows married couple Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker) as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship. Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing. Well worth a watch!

Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie, Channel 4, August 14

This summer, ‘Chattyman’ and Agatha Christie fanboy, Alan Carr, is going on a Great British adventure inspired by his literary heroine.

Armed with facts about Agatha’s life and his own, this journey will be a celebration of the quintessentially British locations that captivated Agatha and her readers. From trips around quaint West Country villages, countryside and coast to uncovering the glamour of Art Deco London this series will be a fresh and funny love letter to beautiful and breath-taking British scenery and one of Britain’s greatest writers.

About the series, Alan says: “I just can’t help getting drawn into Agatha Christie’s world. I still get just as excited as when I picked up ‘Murder At The Vicarage’ in a secondhand book on a caravanning holiday in Devon all those years ago.”

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

Heatwave
Homes & Gardens

7 tip to care for your garden in a heatwave

Squire’s Garden Centre shares their best gardening tips during a heatwave, from watering at the right time to the things to…

Entertainment

“I wanted to go out on a high”: Douglas Henshall on new season of Shetland

The new season of Shetland is officially here! Season 7 kicked off on BBC One last night, which sees DI Perez…

Entertainment

What to watch this August

With a new month comes a new bevy of brilliant things to stream. Below is our list of what to watch…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close