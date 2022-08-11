With a new month comes a new bevy of brilliant things to stream. Below is our list of what to watch this August, from comedies, to thrillers, there’s something for whatever mood you’re in.

Bad Sisters, Apple TV

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Starring Sharon Horgan (Motherland), Anne-Marie Duff (The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes), this is top of our watch list.

Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Instant Dream Home sees a crew visit the home of a deserving person/family and their home is made over in just one day. Think 60 Minute Makeover on steroids.

Secrets of the Whales, Disney+

National Geographic’s Secrets of the Whales plunges viewers deep within whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined. Great for children, teens and adults alike.

Marriage, BBC iPlayer

Marriage follows married couple Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker) as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship. Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing. Well worth a watch!

Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie, Channel 4, August 14

This summer, ‘Chattyman’ and Agatha Christie fanboy, Alan Carr, is going on a Great British adventure inspired by his literary heroine.

Armed with facts about Agatha’s life and his own, this journey will be a celebration of the quintessentially British locations that captivated Agatha and her readers. From trips around quaint West Country villages, countryside and coast to uncovering the glamour of Art Deco London this series will be a fresh and funny love letter to beautiful and breath-taking British scenery and one of Britain’s greatest writers.

About the series, Alan says: “I just can’t help getting drawn into Agatha Christie’s world. I still get just as excited as when I picked up ‘Murder At The Vicarage’ in a secondhand book on a caravanning holiday in Devon all those years ago.”