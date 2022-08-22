Our feature editor shares all the things to see, do and buy this week, from new shopping picks to where you need to grab a bite to eat. This is what should be on your radar this week.

Do: Visit the Black-Owned Hackney Night Market, Friday 26th August

Where: Bohemia Place Markets, Bohemia Place, London, E8 1DU

Support black-owned businesses at Hackney Night Market this weekend. You can enjoy vegan and non-vegan culinary delights, sustainably-made clothing, gifts and skincare, rum punch, cocktails and craft beers, plus, it’s free entry. What more do you want from your Friday night?

See: Vivaldi Four Seasons by Candelight, Saturday 27 August at 5pm and 7.30pm

Where: Freemasons Hall, 60 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5AZ

Prepare yourself for a musical feast in the majestic, glistening, gilded setting of The Grand Temple at Freemasons’ Hall, in the heart of Covent Garden. Sit back and relax as the joys of Vivaldi’s exuberant ‘Four Seasons’ are brought to you by a group of London’s finest musicians.

GANNI have revealed their new autumn/winter collection for 2022 and it features a gorgeous array of print patterns – from heritage tartan and checks and those iconic, fun GANNI smileys and florals – that add a splash of fun to an autumnal wardrobe.

Creative director Ditte Reffstrup says that this latest collection was inspired by her love for early ’90s music and her teen heroines: “Music has always been my biggest inspiration and lately I’ve been listening to a lot of Björk and PJ Harvey who were both huge role models for me as a teenager growing up in a small fishing village.

“Their laidback feminine but totally badass jump-around-the-room energy and style is similar to GANNI, super feminine but full of power and confidence, and this collection channels that early-90s spirit.

“What excites me the most about this collection is how far we’ve come with using responsible materials. Almost all RTW styles in the show are classified as ‘responsible’, meaning at leastv50% of the composition is certified organic, lower-impact or recycled. That’s massive for us. We are on a journey to become a more responsible version of ourselves and I’m super proud of what we have achieved with this collection.”

See: She/Her, Assembly George Square Studios, August 3rd-29th (except 10, 16 & 23)

Beloved actor Brian Cox, of Succession, etc, fame has ventured into theatre production, with his wife, Nicola Ansari-Cox. After directing her in Sinners in early 2020, the couple are working together again on She/Her, a multimedia performance featuring eight women “speaking their truth”, on a range of topics from motherhood to trauma and everything in between. Starring Nicole Ansari-Cox, Mairi Campbell, Antoinette Cooper, Michelle Joyner, Kananu Kirimi, Callie Rose Petal, Ada Francis and more. Directed by Nicole Ansari-Cox.