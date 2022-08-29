 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
live, look & feel fabulous
Entertainment

These things should be on your radar this week…

Alison Graves Mon 08/2022

Our deputy editor shares all the things to see, do and buy this week, from boozy weekends with your bestie to nostalgic cinema trips and funky fashion choices. This is what should be on your hitlist for the week ahead.

Unwind this weekend

VISIT A winery and brewery tour with your bestie

https://www.virginexperiencedays.co.uk/product/winery-brewery-tour-for-two-with-tastings-sp4

WHERE Surrounded by stunning Oxfordshire countryside in Hambleden

Discover how wine, ale and liqueurs are made with this fantastic Winery and Brewery Tour for Two. As we start to wave goodbye to summer and enter September, why not take a behind-the-scenes tour with a knowledgeable guide? You’ll learn the ins and outs of grape pressing, fermentation, bottling and labelling. Ideal for sourcing your new, Autumnal tipples.

All that exploring’s thirsty work, so afterwards you’ll get down to the serious business of tasting some delicious fine wines, English ales and unique liqueurs in the Tasting Room. There’s plenty of time to browse the shop, too. You’ll find us here!

 

As iconic and memorable as they come. Shutterstock.

SEE E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (40th anniversary)

WHERE Cinemas, nationwide

From this Friday (Sept 2), you can turn back time to 1982. We all remember the heartwarming story as if it was yesterday, and yet we’re bewildered that this year marks 40 years since the release. Take a trip down nostalgia lane, grab some popcorn and join Elliot, Gertie and Michael as they help the loveable creature make his way back home once again.

Glorious Golden Leaves dress, £50, www.joebrowns.co.uk

Perfectly Pretty Floral dress, £60, www.joebrowns.co.uk

 

BUY anything Joe Browns!

WHY Their new season’s range is out and it’s stunning.

Founded in 1998 as a mail order lifestyle brand for men (who knew?) followed by the launch of womenswear in 2002, Joe Browns has since established itself as the top performing brand on JD Williams, Very, Littlewoods, SimplyBe, Jacamo and Debenhams.

We love how Joe Browns comes in bravely with bold colours and bright patterns, offering something a bit different from high-street stores. Fun and spontaneous, their patterns and colour combos are unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and we love!

https://www.joebrowns.co.uk/

  • NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

    Sign up to our newsletter to get your inspiration from Platinum

More from Platinum

Entertainment

These things should be on your radar this week…

Our deputy editor shares all the things to see, do and buy this week, from boozy weekends with your bestie to…

boxing
Health

An experts guide to beginner boxing

Looking to get fighting fit or let out stress in an unconventional way? Louise Ramsay looks into why boxing could be…

Fashion & Beauty

Now trending: Barbiecore pink

Say hello to ‘Barbiecore’, the fabulously pink style trend that’s taken over runways, our Instagram feeds and the high street. As…

Newsletter Sign Up

Fill in the form to sign up for the Platinum Magazine newsletter

SUBMIT   CANCEL

Thank you. You have been successfully subscribed to our newsletter.

Close