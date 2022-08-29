These things should be on your radar this week…

Our deputy editor shares all the things to see, do and buy this week, from boozy weekends with your bestie to nostalgic cinema trips and funky fashion choices. This is what should be on your hitlist for the week ahead.

VISIT A winery and brewery tour with your bestie

https://www.virginexperiencedays.co.uk/product/winery-brewery-tour-for-two-with-tastings-sp4

WHERE Surrounded by stunning Oxfordshire countryside in Hambleden

Discover how wine, ale and liqueurs are made with this fantastic Winery and Brewery Tour for Two. As we start to wave goodbye to summer and enter September, why not take a behind-the-scenes tour with a knowledgeable guide? You’ll learn the ins and outs of grape pressing, fermentation, bottling and labelling. Ideal for sourcing your new, Autumnal tipples.

All that exploring’s thirsty work, so afterwards you’ll get down to the serious business of tasting some delicious fine wines, English ales and unique liqueurs in the Tasting Room. There’s plenty of time to browse the shop, too. You’ll find us here!

SEE E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (40th anniversary)

WHERE Cinemas, nationwide

From this Friday (Sept 2), you can turn back time to 1982. We all remember the heartwarming story as if it was yesterday, and yet we’re bewildered that this year marks 40 years since the release. Take a trip down nostalgia lane, grab some popcorn and join Elliot, Gertie and Michael as they help the loveable creature make his way back home once again.

BUY anything Joe Browns!

WHY Their new season’s range is out and it’s stunning.

Founded in 1998 as a mail order lifestyle brand for men (who knew?) followed by the launch of womenswear in 2002, Joe Browns has since established itself as the top performing brand on JD Williams, Very, Littlewoods, SimplyBe, Jacamo and Debenhams.

We love how Joe Browns comes in bravely with bold colours and bright patterns, offering something a bit different from high-street stores. Fun and spontaneous, their patterns and colour combos are unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and we love!

https://www.joebrowns.co.uk/