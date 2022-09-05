The week ahead

We turn our heads to all the lovely things that are top of our must-buy, must-see and must-eat in this coming week. Scroll down to see what’s on our radar.

BUY charitably

Second Hand September is upon us and it’s a fabulous incentive to get behind. It’s Oxfam’s campaign to encourage people to buy only secondhand items for 30 days. Can you do it?

Some items will be more challenging than others, but even if you need one or two new pieces this month, head to Oxfam for a mooch first. You never know what gems you might find.

We spoke to an experienced stylist, Lucy Norris at Second Hand Styling, who only uses second hand, vintage and hand-me-downs with her clients, to find out how we can all do our bit for the environment (and our finances) by embracing second hand.

“Secondhand September provides the perfect starting point to refresh and update your current wardrobe without breaking the bank. When shopping for second hand, either online or in your local high street second hand stores, I always keep my eyes peeled for these three capsule items that you can style up or down and will wear on repeat…

“Statement skirt – a longer-length statement skirt is a wardrobe essential, it transcends time, never goes out of fashion and can be dressed up or down. When sourcing second hand, look for high-end designs crafted in premium fabrics with a luxe feel.

“Leather jackets – leather jackets are truly perfect for any occasion. They can modernise any outfit, adding a little edge to your current style, and are an excellent in-between choice as we go into autumn and onto winter. A classic leather jacket is something that someone of any age can wear and look their ultimate best, offering a little extra boldness and defining your personality is a way that other clothes can’t. The bonus is that leather actually gets better as it ages!

“Vintage LBD – timeless, elegant and one that you will style endless ways and wear on repeat. Look for classic shapes from designers or high end retailers using premium fabrics, cut well and lined for a beautiful fit. Many vintage finds were made decades ago and were made to last. The key with a simple LBD is to modernise with accessories and outerwear; whether that’s chunky, bold, bright bangles, delicate ankle boots, and a long mac.”

VISIT an art exhibition, London

Specifically, TA X LDN, the new exhibition by Tiffany Anna that offers an immersive UV glow-in-the-dark experience as physical art meets the metaverse.

It’s already capturing the attention from the likes of Randi Zuckerberg – sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Her vibrant artworks will debut at a London exhibition taking place in Chelsea’s King’s Road from this weekend until September 28. There’s also a swanky launch party, from 5-9pm this Friday (9th)

An animal and nature enthusiast, the exhibition consists of 40 paintings and limited edition prints of brightly coloured animals. They include The Moon Queen, Pink Panther and David Bowie Monkey, which display Tiffany’s signature fun, graffiti style. And the bit we love the most? In a bid to showcase how NFTs can be used for the greater good, all proceeds from NFT sales will go to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Visitors can both immerse themselves in the real exhibition space, and view – and buy – the new NFT artworks through virtual reality goggles. Talk about 21st-century art – we love it!

EAT cake – and lots of it!

Yes, it’s officially National Cake Week from September 5 – 11, and we’re over the moon. As if there was ever the need for an excuse to grab another slice, but here we are, and it would be rude not to.

Send us your pics, we do love a bit of cake in the office and we’d love to see what you’re whipping up.

Head to www.cakeweek.co.uk where you’ll feel inspired by all the delicious recipes, and read about the events happening across the country this week to celebrate. We’re particularly taken by the Hotel Chocolat event, Cake Week x Hotel Chocolat Patisserie Virtual Tasting Experience. Tickets are on-sale now, £20.

And why try your hand at home with a Bakester Box www.bakesterbox.com They offer a range of decadent sweet and savoury baking kits that can be purchased individually, or as part of a 3, or 6 month subscription with a different box each month. Their Apple Olive Loaf Cake feels just right for the seasonal days we’re having. Get your oven mitts at the ready and enjoy!