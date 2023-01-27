Save the date! Succession season 4 is coming soon

At last, the greatest show on TV has a new season release date. And not only that, HBO have just dropped a new trailer, too. Put 2am on 27th March in your diary now, as that’s when the odious Roy family will be back on our Sky screens for the much-anticipated fourth outing of the wonderfully witty and deliciously devious Succession.

How we’ve missed the Roy family’s absolute vileness in this whip-smart series about the poisonous goings-on at their media empire, Waystar Royco. Remember how season three ended, with Logan (Brian Cox) deciding to sell all to tech visionary Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgard)?

Oh, we can only imagine how Shiv, Kendall and Co. will react to this bombshell in the new series. Take a peek at the new trailer for a few teasers about what’s coming up. Utterly delicious!

You can catch up with seasons 1 – 3 on streaming services now.