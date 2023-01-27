 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Save the date! Succession season 4 is coming soon

suedando Fri 01/2023

At last, the greatest show on TV has a new season release date. And not only that, HBO have just dropped a new trailer, too. Put 2am on 27th March in your diary now, as that’s when the odious Roy family will be back on our Sky screens for the much-anticipated fourth outing of the wonderfully witty and deliciously devious Succession.  

How we’ve missed the Roy family’s absolute vileness in this whip-smart series about the poisonous goings-on at their media empire, Waystar Royco. Remember how season three ended, with Logan (Brian Cox) deciding to sell all to tech visionary Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgard)?

Oh, we can only imagine how Shiv, Kendall and Co. will react to this bombshell in the new series. Take a peek at the new trailer for a few teasers about what’s coming up. Utterly delicious!    

You can catch up with seasons 1 – 3 on streaming services now. 

