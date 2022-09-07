Our midweek faves

A small selection of the best things catching our eye and getting us through the week with ease. Here’s what we’re loving this week…

Introducing the ‘soft life’

Lets face it, living in today’s modern world can be tough. There are times when it feels like we can’t do it all. We try hard to juggle our busy lives while making sure we are looking after our minds and bodies., but this can cause stress and not much downtime in our lives.

So, it comes as no surprise that many people are increasingly signing on to the ‘soft life’ movement, rejecting the grind for the path without obstacles and stress. A ‘soft life’ is to live a life that prioritises your peace and mental health. This goes hand in hand with ‘blue zoning’ your life.

Blue zoning is the ideology of bringing small changes into your home life that will benefit your mind and body. There are five different places around the world that have been seen as the original ‘Blue Zones’ where people live longer than other areas of the world. These locations are:

Loma Linda (California)

Ikaria (Greece)

Sardinia (Italy)

Nicoya (Costa Rica)

Okinawa (Japan)

But it’s not all about just trying to expand your life span. The people who live in these Blue Zone are healthier than average, which is the secret to living a longer and happier life. And we love that!

An Autumnal home is a happy home…

With new seasons comes lots of interior design possibilities, and Autumn just so happens to be one of our faves. The warmth of colours, the snuggly textures and early hygge-vibes. Sophie Allport is one of our faves and we’re particularly loving her ideas over at www.sophieallport.com Check out this seasonal wreath – have you ever seen anything so pretty?

Autumn Harvest Pod Wreath, £90

UK Drag Race

We are beside ourselves with excitement for the next series of Drag Race UK. As if the release date isn’t exciting enough (Thursday 22 September FYI) , but news that our faves Alison Hammond and Joanna Lumley are taking part had us jumping from our seats. They’re going to be fabulous dahling! And we’re sure to expect more death drops, tricks, splits and stunning looks across 10 fabulous weeks, all on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

RuPaul will be back on his trusty judging panel alongside fellow judges Alan Carr, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and then a whole host of celebrity friends, including Alison and Joanna to name but a few.

Great weekend TV

With the darker nights drawing in, there’s nothing nicer than some fantastic weekend viewing, and we have some great plans this weekend.

Catch the return of Ninja Warrior UK: Race for Glory this Saturday at 5.30pm on ITV. This series will feature a brand-new format where ten experienced athletes form the professional Ninja Warrior UK team – the Elite Ninjas – will compete directly against new competitors. And yes, Rochelle, Ben and Chris will be back hosting, too.

Then on Sunday, don’t miss a trip across the pond with the lovely Simon Reeve on BBC Two with his brand new series, Simon Reeve’s South America, at 9pm.

In this series, the second part of his journey through the Americas, adventurer Simon Reeve travels the length of South America, from the top to the toe, from Venezuela in the north right down the continent to the icy channels of Tierra Del Fuego. Along the way, he encounters an incredible range of characters and environments and investigates some of the great challenges facing the people of South America. He visits great cities like Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, as well as remote communities from Peru to Paraguay.

We’ve had a sneak peek and it’s well worth tuning in for.