Our midweek faves

Cinema time

Take yourself off to the big screen as a treat. We heard A Bird Flew In is released this Friday (30th) and we have it on our hitlist.

When the UK’s lockdown is announced, the entire cast and crew of a feature film are sent home – alone. Now there are only actors with no audience, production crew with no set and directors with no script. Couples fall apart, others come together, and some find they are simply alone.

This is a feature film composed of seven interlinked narratives, following and examining what happens when we are freed from external distractions and forced to find a meaning in our loves and lives.

Real food for thought. Also, starring Sadie Frost – and that’s all the reason we need.

And treat time…

While you’re at the cinema, why not take a bar of this with you? We’re loving the new Munchies bars in the office. Technically their first sharing bar… but we’re not forcing you to share!

Soft, gooey caramel, crispy biscuits, smooth chocolate… tempted?

Just £1, in all supermarkets