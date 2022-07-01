Now streaming: What to watch this July

Make the most of your downtime and find out what to watch in July with our top entertainment picks.

Under the Banner of Heaven

DISNEY+, JULY

For fans of… Ozark

Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield stars in this true crime seven-part series which follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

Where the Crawdads Sing

JULY 22, CINEMAS

For fans of… The book

Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People fame stars in the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, the incredibly book written by Delia Owens. The official plot released reads: “From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.

“For years, rumours of the ‘Marsh Girl’ haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect.”

Mysterious! Readers of the book will know the story well, but this film promises to bring to life the humidity, tension and suspicion that the Delia describes in the book.

How to Build a Sex Room

JULY 8, NETFLIX

For fans of… Naked Attraction

Couples looking for more spice in the bedroom hire luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to create stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish. You’ve seen kitchen renovations, you’ve seen bathroom transformations, but you’ve never seen anything quite like this!

Home

AVAILABLE NOW, APPLE TV

For fans of… Grand Designs

Discover the groundbreaking ideas and inspiring stories behind the world’s most imaginative dwellings. In this globe-spanning docuseries, meet the visionaries who are challenging conventional concepts of “home” and rethinking how we live.